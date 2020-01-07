More Americans leaving high-cost states in search of affordable living

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:23 AM PT — Tuesday, January 7, 2020

New York, California and Hawaii seem to have a common trend within the states; residents are leaving like never before.

In the Empire State, thousands are migrating elsewhere despite New York’s booming economy and dropping unemployment rate. A study conducted by the Empire Center for Public Policy found that nearly 76,000 people have moved away since the start of 2019.

Over on the West Coast, the U.S. Census Bureau reported more than 200,000 people moved out of California between 2018 and 2019. This is an increasing trend in states across the country. Experts believe there are four key factors contributing to this shift, the biggest being afford ability.

In hot spot tourist destinations like Los Angeles, Hawaii or New York City, the cost of rent is sky rocketing. The average cost of rent for a one bedroom apartment in the Big Apple is $3,000.

Along with a high cost of living, people are also trying to leave states with high income taxes. While money is the biggest driving force for moving out of state, there are other motivating factors too.

A recent survey found about 40 percent of respondents chose to leave their home state because of its political culture, noting their state’s government does not enforce policies which line with their beliefs.

Lastly, thousands of seniors preparing for retirement are leaving their states in search of more calm and warm climates. The top destinations for people moving are South Carolina, Florida, Delaware and Georgia.