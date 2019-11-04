Moon, Abe back dialogue to resolve South Korea-Japan dispute: South Korea



South Korea's President Moon Jae-in attends the 22nd ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa South Korea's President Moon Jae-in attends the 22nd ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

November 4, 2019

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in on Monday suggested high-level talks to resolve a deepening political and trade row with Japan during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Moon’s spokeswoman said in a statement.

The two leaders held 11-minute talks on the sidelines of a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) grouping in Bangkok, the spokeswoman, Ko Min-jung, said.

Abe said he hoped to resolve the dispute through all available means, Ko added.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)