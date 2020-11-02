Monte dei Paschi CEO told board banks needs 1.5-2.0 billion euros in capital: source

November 2, 2020

ROME (Reuters) – Monte dei Paschi CEO Guido Bastianini told directors at a board meeting on Monday the bank needs 1.5-2.0 billion euros ($1.7-$2.3 billion) in cash to avoid breaching capital requirements early next year, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Bastianini mentioned both a rights issue and an Additional Tier 1 (AT1) issue as options to fill the gap, adding however the AT1 bond was problematic due to its high cost.

Monte dei Paschi declined to comment.

