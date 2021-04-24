Mont. passes Second Amendment sanctuary law

OAN Newsroom

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) vowed to protect residents’ Second Amendment rights from federal overreach.

On Friday, Gianforte signed a new bill into law, prohibiting the ban of firearms, magazines and ammunition.

Today, I proudly signed Rep. Hinkle's law prohibiting federal overreach into our Second Amendment-protected rights, including any federal ban on firearms. I will always protect our #2A right to keep and bear arms. pic.twitter.com/2xY8DeEtqf — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) April 23, 2021

This came as Republicans across the country rallied against Joe Biden’s push for sweeping gun reform measures.

Montana’s new law will stop police and state employees from enforcing federal restrictions.