Mont. passes Second Amendment sanctuary law

GREAT FALLS, MT - MAY 23: Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte speaks to supporters during a campaign meet and greet at Lions Park on May 23, 2017 in Great Falls, Montana. Greg Gianforte is campaigning throughout Montana ahead of a May 25 special election to fill Montana's single congressional seat. Gianforte is in a tight race against democrat Rob Quist. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

GREAT FALLS, MT – MAY 23: Gov. Greg Gianforte spoke to supporters during a campaign meet and greet at Lions Park on May 23, 2017 in Great Falls, Montana. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

UPDATED 3:30 PM PT – Saturday, April 24, 2021

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) vowed to protect residents’ Second Amendment rights from federal overreach.

On Friday, Gianforte signed a new bill into law, prohibiting the ban of firearms, magazines and ammunition.

This came as Republicans across the country rallied against Joe Biden’s push for sweeping gun reform measures.

Former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the First State Democratic Dinner in Dover, Delaware, on March 16, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden spoke during the First State Democratic Dinner in Dover, Delaware, on March 16, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Montana’s new law will stop police and state employees from enforcing federal restrictions.

