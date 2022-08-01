Monkeypox cases in the US surpass 5K mark

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:05 PM PT – Monday, August 1, 2022

The CDC said there are now more than 5,000 cases of Monkeypox in the United States. The new CDC data showed New York State has more than 1,000 cases of Monkeypox, while California has roughly 700 cases and Illinois has around 400 cases. Monkeypox has been reportedly detected in all 50 states except Montana, Vermont and Wyoming. The US identified the first Monkeypox case in May, as spread has continued to increase which has prompted health officials to request more vaccines.

NEW: US surpasses 5,000 cases of monkeypox.

CDC now lists Indiana with 49 cases, including two pediatric cases announced by state health officials.@WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/z0WcajRZTI — Brady Gibson (@bradygibson) July 29, 2022

“The mistakes we saw during the COVID-19 pandemic are already being repeated,” said Dr. Boghuma Kabisen Titanji, an assistant professor of medicine at Emory University.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams asserted that his officials will “expand outreach and access to vaccines” while informing that nearly 150,000 New Yorkers may currently be at risk of Monkeypox exposure. Adams called it a “growing outbreak” as New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) issued an order declaring the Monkeypox virus a state disaster emergency. According to the CDC, America’s financial hub has recorded 1,345 Monkeypox cases as Hochul pointed out New York accounted for one in four Monkeypox cases in the US.

“This is an outbreak that can be stopped,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated. “The best way to do that is to reduce the risk of exposure.”

Steps to prevent #monkeypox:

🚫 Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact w/ people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

🚫 Do not handle or touch bedding, towels, or clothing of a person w/ monkeypox.

✔️ Wash hands often. https://t.co/ppvFSRP8BT pic.twitter.com/sgZLXmA8tK — CDC (@CDCgov) July 29, 2022

Read CDC’s updated recommendations for people with #monkeypox. If you have monkeypox, isolate until your rash has fully healed. If you need to go out, cover your rash, wear a well-fitting mask, and avoid public transportation. Learn more: https://t.co/q2CNaAY2mx. pic.twitter.com/UFCI7gJKri — CDC (@CDCgov) August 1, 2022

However, as Monkeypox vaccines were originally intended for smallpox more data is said to be needed to confirm its real effectiveness.