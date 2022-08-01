Trending

Monkeypox cases in the US surpass 5K mark

FILE - This 1997 image provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the right arm and torso of a patient, whose skin displayed a number of lesions due to what had been an active case of monkeypox. As health authorities in Europe and elsewhere roll out vaccines and drugs to stamp out the biggest monkeypox outbreak beyond Africa, in 2022, some doctors are acknowledging an ugly reality: The resources to slow the disease's spread have long been available, just not to the Africans who have dealt with it for decades. (CDC via AP, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:05 PM PT – Monday, August 1, 2022

The CDC said there are now more than 5,000 cases of Monkeypox in the United States. The new CDC data showed New York State has more than 1,000 cases of Monkeypox, while California has roughly 700 cases and Illinois has around 400 cases. Monkeypox has been reportedly detected in all 50 states except Montana, Vermont and Wyoming. The US identified the first Monkeypox case in May, as spread has continued to increase which has prompted health officials to request more vaccines.

“The mistakes we saw during the COVID-19 pandemic are already being repeated,” said Dr. Boghuma Kabisen Titanji, an assistant professor of medicine at Emory University.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams asserted that his officials will “expand outreach and access to vaccines” while informing that nearly 150,000 New Yorkers may currently be at risk of Monkeypox exposure. Adams called it a “growing outbreak” as New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) issued an order declaring the Monkeypox virus a state disaster emergency. According to the CDC, America’s financial hub has recorded 1,345 Monkeypox cases as Hochul pointed out New York accounted for one in four Monkeypox cases in the US.

“This is an outbreak that can be stopped,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated. “The best way to do that is to reduce the risk of exposure.”

However, as Monkeypox vaccines were originally intended for smallpox more data is said to be needed to confirm its real effectiveness.

