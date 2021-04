OAN Newsroom

Moms for America is poised to declare independence from Big Tech starting July 4. Moms for America spokesperson Cindy Chafian said that the organization is leaving the platforms due to bullying and censorship by Big Tech.

One America’s John Hines spoke to Chafian and has more on this report from Washington.