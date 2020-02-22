Momentum exists for solution on global tax reforms in 2020: French minister



FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire reacts after his New Year address to France's economic officials and the media at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire reacts after his New Year address to France's economic officials and the media at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

February 22, 2020

RIYADH (Reuters) – There is momentum for finding a solution on international tax reforms by the end of 2020, French economy and finance minister Bruno Le Maire said in Riyadh on Saturday.

Outdated cross-border tax rules are set to be rewritten after 137 states sought to avoid a trade war over the global multiplication of taxes on digital services.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Stephen Kalin; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Pravin Char)