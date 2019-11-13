Modi says wants to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2024



FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on the sideline of the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

November 13, 2019

BRASILIA (Reuters) – India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his country aims to be a $5 trillion economy by 2024, in remarks to leaders at a summit of BRICS major emerging economies on Wednesday.

India’s GDP in 2018 was $2.6 trillion. Modi said that BRICS targets for investment and trade must be more ambitious and that he welcomes suggestions to further reduce trade costs.

