Moderna raises 2022 vaccine sales forecast to $18.5 billion



FILE PHOTO: People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic FILE PHOTO: People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

January 10, 2022

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc said on Monday it expected to record sales of about $18.5 billion in 2022 from contracts for its COVID-19 vaccines, about $3.5 billion for potential additional purchases including booster candidates updated for variants.

The company had forecast in November that its sales could be in the range of $17 billion to $22 billion in 2022.

