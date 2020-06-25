Moderna names Catalent as manufacturing partner for potential COVID-19 vaccine



FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

June 25, 2020

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc <MRNA.O> said on Thursday it has partnered with contract drugmaker Catalent Inc <CTLT.N> to produce 100 million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine starting in the third quarter of 2020.

Under the deal, Catalent would also provide packaging and labeling, storage and distribution services to support Moderna’s late-stage clinical trial for the vaccine. (https://reut.rs/384fCLt)

