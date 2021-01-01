Moderna cuts COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Canada

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:00 PM PT – Saturday, January 30, 2021

Moderna is cutting back its vaccine deliveries to Canada due to manufacturing issues. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement on Friday, stating the country will receive 180 thousand doses out of the 230 thousand initially promised.

This came after Pfizer slashed the amount of deliveries to Canada by 80 percent. Despite the set back, Trudeau said Canada is still on track to meet its goals.

“I want to be clear, we will always share the most accurate information we have, but in the short term, those numbers can fluctuate,” Trudeau stated. “But as global production continues to pick up, there will be more stability in the system and, most importantly, this temporary delay doesn’t change the fact that we will still receive two million doses of the Moderna vaccine as planned before the end of March, as we’ve been saying for months.”

Today, I spoke with the CEO of Pfizer Global, Dr. Bourla, about the timely delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to Canada. He assured me that we’ll receive 4 million doses by the end of March. We’ll keep working together to ensure Canadians can get a vaccine as soon as possible. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 22, 2021

The prime minister said he spoke with Pfizer’s CEO, who assured four million doses will be shipped in the first quarter.