Moderate Democrats distance themselves from Green New Deal

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:52 AM PT — Wednesday, December 18, 2019

The Green New Deal has forced some Democrat members of Congress to reconsider their priorities as they fight for reelection in conservative leaning districts. Reports this week highlighted recent statements by South Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar, who suggested the deal is a job killer.

Cuellar is currently facing a challenge from progressive Jessica Cisneros in the state’s March primary, which is a first for the 10-year veteran lawmaker. Cisneros has been vocal in her support for the deal. She said the district is more than ready and in need of a true progressive.

While speaking to C-SPAN earlier this month, Rep. Cueller spoke out against the deal.

“I understand the district, and for them to think that New York values are going to translate to border values, they’re in fairy land right now,” he said. “They believe in the Green Deal and in my area, for example, it would kill thousands of jobs.”

The Green New Deal has been a point of contention among progressive and moderate Democrats. Some have been slower than others to accept the proposed updates, which came at the urging of liberal voters.

The deal was spearheaded by New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez earlier this year and quickly earned the support of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. It seeks to reduce U.S. carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050 and transition the country to 100 percent renewable energy within 10 years.

However, California Congressman Harley Rouda has pointed out that the deal does nothing to address the actual threat of so-called climate change. He beat Orange County Republican Congresswoman Dana Rohrabacher in 2018 in a traditionally conservative district.

Rouda said Ocasio-Cortez’s rhetoric on the matter has only led to more partisan fighting on environmental reform and little action.

“Climate change is a big issue we need to stay focused on. We can’t have a conversation about climate change and deny it. We have to recognize it’s real and start to find where we have common sense solutions to address it.” – Harley Rouda, U.S. Representative (D-CA 48th District)

Former Vice President Al Gore has also come out to promote the Green New Deal, which he said should be more of a talking point for Democrat presidential candidates. Gore said the deal was a bold proclamation and could generate enthusiasm among voters. He added the details can be filled in later.

Whether these moderate Democrats will heed the calls of their party’s progressives or stick to their centrist ways remains to be seen as the 2020 elections quickly approach.