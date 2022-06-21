Mo. Senate candidate Greitens urges supporters to order their ‘RINO hunting permit’ in campaign ad

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:24 AM PT – Tuesday, June 21 2022

Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens is facing backlash for his recent campaign video with both Facebook and Twitter censoring him for it. The 38-second ad shows the retired Navy SEAL holding and cocking a gun, while urging constituents to order their “RINO (Republicans In Name Only) permits.”

Greitens went on to suggest it’s “open season” for Republicans caving to the left. As of Monday, the video had already received 2.7 million views. Both Facebook and Twitter said it violated their rules with Facebook going as far as to remove the video completely.

We are sick and tired of the Republicans in Name Only surrendering to Joe Biden & the radical Left. Order your RINO Hunting Permit today! pic.twitter.com/XLMdJnAzSK — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) June 20, 2022

The ad is still viewable on Twitter, but it was flagged it for “abusive behavior.” However, the platform noted “it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.” Meanwhile, Greitens’ team said if anyone doesn’t get the metaphor, they are either “lying or dumb.”