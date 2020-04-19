Mnuchin says Congress close to deal on coronavirus bill



FILE PHOTO: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discusses details for economic relief during the daily coronavirus response briefing as Small Business (SBA) Administrator Jovita Carranza listens at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discusses details for economic relief during the daily coronavirus response briefing as Small Business (SBA) Administrator Jovita Carranza listens at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

April 19, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday that senior Republicans and Democrats in Congress are close to reaching agreement on a new coronavirus response bill.

“I think we’re very close to a deal today and I’m hopeful we can get that done,” Mnuchin said in an interview with CNN.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Grant McCool)