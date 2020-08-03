Mnuchin says ‘a little bit’ closer to larger virus aid deal

August 3, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said after separate meetings with Democratic and Republican congressional leaders on Monday that the two sides were getting “a little bit” closer to agreeing on a larger package of coronavirus economic aid.

“We’re open to a bigger package if we can reach an agreement,” Mnuchin told reporters.

But White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, asked if Republicans would need to go above $1 trillion for a deal, told reporters “we’re so far apart right now that’s not even a valid question.”

(Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)