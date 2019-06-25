MLB roundup: Yanks tie homer-streak record



Jun 24, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) hits a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

June 25, 2019

Giancarlo Stanton hit his first homer of the season to highlight a seven-run sixth inning, and the New York Yankees tied a major league record by homering for the 27th straight game Monday night before holding on for a 10-8 victory over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees matched the mark set by the Texas Rangers in 2002 and won for the ninth time in 10 games by holding off a late Toronto comeback attempt.

Aaron Hicks connected for the record-tying drive when he got a hold of a fastball by Aaron Sanchez (3-10) and lined it into the right field seats for a three-run shot that gave New York a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning. Stanton’s 445-foot drive to a social gathering area beyond the center field fence put the Yankees up 10-2.

CC Sabathia (5-4) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings while striking out a season-high nine hitters and issuing two walks. Aroldis Chapman gave up an unearned run in the ninth before sealing his 22nd save.

Indians 3, Royals 2 (10 innings)

Jason Kipnis homered to lead off the 10th inning, and host Cleveland recorded a victory over Kansas City.

Kipnis deposited a 1-0 slider from Wily Peralta (2-4) over the wall in right-center field for his sixth homer of the season and his third career walk-off shot.

Rookie Bobby Bradley and Jose Ramirez each had an RBI double for the Indians, who have won four in a row and nine of their past 11 games. Brad Hand (4-2) picked up the win after retiring the side in order in the 10th inning.

Diamondbacks 8, Dodgers 5

David Peralta drove in the go-ahead run in a four-run eighth inning, pitcher Zack Greinke hit a home run, and Arizona stopped Los Angeles’ six-game winning streak with a victory in Phoenix.

Arizona’s Ketel Marte, returning to the lineup after missing two games because of a groin cramp, went 2-for-4 to tie Luis Gonzalez’s franchise record with seven consecutive multi-hit games.

Greinke gave up four runs and seven hits in six-plus innings. He struck out six and walked one. Yoan Lopez (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth inning for his first career victory in 45 appearances, and Greg Holland got the last out for his 11th save of the season and the 200th of his career.

Rockies 2, Giants 0

Jon Gray combined with three relievers on a six-hit shutout, and David Dahl provided all the offense with a two-run home run, giving Colorado a victory at San Francisco.

Gray combined with Jairo Diaz, Scott Oberg and Wade Davis on Colorado’s fourth shutout of the season, all of which have been recorded on the road. The Colorado foursome outdueled Drew Pomeranz and two Giants relievers, who combined to allow just five hits while striking out 13. Pomeranz tied a career high with 11 of those strikeouts.

Dahl delivered the game’s only scoring after a one-out single by Charlie Blackmon in the third inning. The left-handed hitter went the opposite way to left field against Pomeranz.

Red Sox 6, White Sox 5

Marco Hernandez beat out an infield single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead host Boston past Chicago.

Hernandez beat the throw of shortstop Tim Anderson, who got to the ball in the hole but couldn’t get the runner on a jump throw to first. Andrew Benintendi came home after starting the inning with a double off Jace Fry (1-3) as the Red Sox battled back to tie the score on three separate occasions in the late innings.

Eduardo Nunez was responsible for two of the rallies, including an RBI single grounded through the infield in the eighth inning to knot the score at 5. Brandon Workman (7-1) got the win, striking out Anderson (four K’s) with a runner on second to end the top of the ninth. It was the only batter Workman faced.

Phillies 13, Mets 7

Jean Segura, Rhys Hoskins, Jay Bruce and Maikel Franco homered to lead host Philadelphia past New York. Segura led the way with four hits, Franco added three hits and three RBIs, and Cesar Hernandez had three hits.

Scott Kingery also had three hits for the Phillies, who snapped a season-long seven-game losing streak. Bryce Harper added a pair of doubles and two RBIs. The Phillies, who had a season-high 19 hits, had scored 12 runs combined in their previous five games.

Philadelphia starter Zach Eflin (7-7) tied his career high by giving up 11 hits to go along with six runs in five innings. Michael Conforto, Todd Frazier, Wilson Ramos and Dominic Smith homered for the Mets.

Cubs 8, Braves 3

Jon Lester pitched six strong innings and sparked a five-run rally that put the game away with a fifth-inning single, leading Chicago to a win over visiting Atlanta.

Lester (7-5) allowed two runs, both unearned, on five hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Lester singled with one on and none out in the fifth, then the next five batters each drove in a run to make it 7-0 — all runs charged to Atlanta starter Julio Teheran (5-6). During the outburst, Chicago got an RBI double from Kyle Schwarber, run-scoring singles from Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, an RBI double from Javier Baez and a run-scoring grounder by Willson Contreras.

–Field Level Media