MLB roundup: Tigers end 20-game skid vs. Indians

August 22, 2020

Rookie Isaac Paredes belted a grand slam to power Detroit past the host Cleveland Indians 10-5 on Friday, snapping the Tigers’ 20-game losing streak between the two teams.

Jonathan Schoop slugged a two-run homer among his four hits, Victor Reyes also went deep, and Jeimer Candelario had a two-run single for the Tigers.

Detroit, which halted a nine-game losing skid overall, defeated Cleveland for the first time since posting a 4-1 win on April 10, 2019.

Indians slugger Franmil Reyes launched a two-run shot, his fourth homer in seven games overall and third in his past two meetings with the Tigers. Reyes’ blast in the third inning gave Cleveland a 5-0 lead before Detroit erupted for seven runs in the fourth.

Blue Jays 6, Rays 5 (10 innings)

Cavan Biggio cued a go-ahead double in the 10th inning to lead Toronto past Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla., for the Blue Jays’ sixth straight win.

Biggio’s sliced a double near left field line off Aaron Loup (3-1), plating Brandon Drury, who opened the inning on second base. Following a sacrifice bunt, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a sacrifice fly for two-run lead. Reliever Jordan Romano allowed an unearned run on an RBI single by Yandy Diaz in the home half of the 10th but earned his first career save in relief of Thomas Hatch (1-1). Hatch posted his first career win.

Biggio went 3-for-3 with two runs, and Teoscar Hernandez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. banged back-to-back solo home runs for Toronto. Drury and Randal Grichuk had two-hit games in the opener of a four-game series.

Dodgers 5, Rockies 1

Walker Buehler struck out 11 over six innings, and Corey Seager drove in two runs as host Los Angeles became the first major league team to reach 20 victories by knocking off Colorado.

The Dodgers have won nine of their past 10 games overall and five consecutive at home. The Rockies have lost five straight and eight of their past nine.

Buehler (1-0) gave up one run on four hits with no walks while delivering his first double-digit strikeout game of the season. The Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger continued to emerge from his slow start, collecting two hits and an RBI against the Rockies after hitting home runs in each of his two previous games.

White Sox 10, Cubs 1

Jose Abreu hit two home runs, leading a six-homer barrage, and Dallas Keuchel pitched eight strong innings to lift the White Sox to their sixth straight win, a rout over the host Cubs to start a three-game series between the Chicago rivals.

The White Sox struck early against Cubs starter Jon Lester, reaching the left-hander for eight runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. Lester (2-1) struck out three and yielded four home runs without issuing a walk. He entered the night with three home runs allowed in 23 innings.

Keuchel (4-2) allowed one run and six hits in eight innings with one walk and three strikeouts. The left-hander retired the first 11 Cubs he faced.

Marlins 3, Nationals 2

Miguel Rojas, in his first at-bat back from an absence caused by COVID-19, drilled a three-run homer to help Miami snap a five-game losing skid and win at Washington.

The Nationals got solo homers from Yan Gomes and Trea Turner. Patrick Corbin (2-2) took the loss, allowing eight hits, two walks and three runs, and striking out a season-high nine batters in 6 1/3 innings.

Rojas, who went 2-for-4 and is hitting .643 in 14 at-bats, hadn’t played since July 26, when an outbreak led to 18 Marlins testing positive for COVID-19. His homer in the second was enough to make a winner of Elieser Hernandez (1-0), who allowed three hits and two runs over five innings. Hernandez struck out six.

Pirates 7, Brewers 2

Bryan Reynolds homered, tripled and singled, drove in four runs and scored three times as host Pittsburgh snapped a four-game losing streak at the expense of Milwaukee.

Pittsburgh starter Chad Kuhl (1-1) pitched five innings, giving up one run and two hits with three walks and a strikeout. The Pirates are 7-0 in his seven career starts against the Brewers.

Ben Gamel and Christian Yelich homered for the Brewers. Adrian Houser (1-2) pitched seven innings for Milwaukee, allowing four runs, nine hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

Red Sox 8, Orioles 5

Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts homered to help Boston score six runs in the first five innings en route to a victory at Baltimore. The Red Sox have won three in a row after dropping nine straight. Baltimore has lost six in a row.

Both teams went with pitching-by-committee, and Darwinzon Hernandez (1-0) earned the win in relief. Starter Colten Brewer threw four shutout innings before Hernandez took over in the fifth and earned his first major league win with two scoreless frames.

John Means (0-2) started for the Orioles and gave up two homers, leaving after Boston took a 3-0 through three innings.

Padres 4, Astros 3

Six relievers held visiting Houston to two runs on four hits over the final seven innings, and Manny Machado had two RBI singles as San Diego halted the Astros’ winning streak at eight games. The win was the Padres’ fifth straight.

Javy Guerra (1-0) pitched 2 1/3 hitless innings after San Diego starter Garrett Richards lasted only two innings. Matt Strahm retired all three Astros he faced. After Craig Stammen and Cal Quantrill each allowed a run, Pierce Johnson worked a scoreless eighth and Emilio Pagan finished the game to earn his first save as a Padre.

Jose Altuve and Myles Straw had two hits apiece for Houston.

Giants 6, Diamondbacks 2

Wilmer Flores hit a tiebreaking two-run home run against his former team, and host San Francisco beat Arizona.

The Giants extended their season-high winning streak to four games. Evan Longoria also hit a two-run shot, the 300th long ball of his major league career. San Francisco has scored six or more runs in nine of its 12 home games this season.

Logan Webb (2-2) struck out eight without a walk in seven innings, limiting the Diamondbacks to two runs on five hits.

Braves 11, Phillies 2

Travis d’Arnaud and Marcell Ozuna hit long back-to-back homers to highlight a four-run third inning and send Atlanta past visiting Philadelphia.

d’Arnaud clubbed a two-run homer, his fourth, and Ozuna followed with the first of his two homers on the night. Johan Camargo completed the momentum-changing rally with an RBI double. Ozuna, now with seven homers, added a three-run blast as part of a seven-run barrage in the fifth.

Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola (2-2) pitched only 2 2/3 innings and was touched up for four runs on six hits and three walks. Max Fried (4-0) allowed one run on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts in five innings.

Royals 7, Twins 2

Jorge Soler and Hunter Dozier homered as host Kansas City defeated Minnesota. Danny Duffy (2-2) pitched five innings of one-run ball for the win.

The Royals wasted no time in jumping on Twins starter Jake Odorizzi, scoring four runs in the first inning before an out had been recorded. Soler’s three-run blast to left field capped the rally.

Odorizzi (0-1) gave up five runs in three-plus innings, exiting after he was struck in the ribs by an Alex Gordon 103 mph line drive. He sustained an abdominal contusion, but X-rays were negative.

Reds 4, Cardinals 2

Matt Davidson launched a pinch-hit grand slam in the sixth inning to power visiting Cincinnati over St. Louis.

Davidson’s blast off reliever Tyler Webb erased the Cardinals’ 2-0 lead and tagged Genesis Cabrera (1-1) with the loss. The slam came after a two-out St. Louis error, a walk and a hit batter.

Michael Lorenzen (1-1), the second of five Reds pitchers, earned the victory. Raisel Iglesias closed out the ninth to earn his third save and atone for his loss Thursday night.

Mariners 7, Rangers 4

Nick Margevicius (1-1) pitched 5 1/3 innings as Seattle defeated visiting Texas.

Kyle Lewis homered for the Mariners, who won for just the second time in their past 10 games. Taylor Williams pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save. Seattle took control with a four-run first inning.

Danny Santana went deep for the Rangers, who lost their sixth straight. Starter Kolby Allard (0-2) didn’t make it out of the first after giving up four runs on five hits while recording just two outs. Braden Bishop’s two-run double finished his night and gave Seattle the 4-0 lead.

A’s 5, Angels 3

Stephen Piscotty had two hits and drove in three runs, Marcus Semien homered, and Oakland held on to beat visiting Los Angeles.

A’s starter Mike Fiers (3-1) benefitted from an early lead and was able to pitch into the sixth inning. Four Oakland relievers closed it out, including Liam Hendriks, who pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his ninth save in 10 chances. Mark Canha added two hits and two runs for Oakland, which won its third game in a row.

Los Angeles dropped its fourth in a row and its eighth in the past nine. Anthony Rendon had four hits, David Fletcher added three hits, and Andrelton Simmons had two in his first game since July 27. Angels starter Andrew Heaney (1-2) took the loss after giving up three runs in the first.

–Field Level Media