MLB roundup: Reds post DH sweep of Brewers

August 28, 2020

Wade Miley allowed one hit over four strong innings, while Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker provided offensive help as the visiting Cincinnati Reds completed a doubleheader sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 6-0 win in Thursday’s nightcap.

Castellanos and Winker each had an RBI double, while Reds righty Lucas Sims (2-0) pitched two hitless innings of relief to get the win to complete a 4-6 road trip. It was the first doubleheader in the history of Milwaukee’s Miller Park after both clubs mutually agreed to boycott Wednesday’s contest in the wake of the unrest and violence following Sunday’s police shooting of black 29-year-old Jacob Blake in nearby Kenosha, Wis.

Josh Lindblom (1-2) gave up two runs, three hits and a walk with four strikeouts in four innings for the Brewers, who struggled Thursday after winning the first two games of the series.

Earlier in the day, Winker homered twice and Sonny Gray threw five shutout innings in the doubleheader opener as the Reds snapped a four-game skid by winning 6-1.

Winker and Castellanos combined to go 6-for-6 with two homers and five RBIs as the Reds broke out after totaling just six runs in their previous four contests. Gray (5-1) allowed four hits and two walks while striking out four in going five of the seven-inning game.

Omar Narvaez homered in the sixth inning for Milwaukee, which won the first two games of the set, on Monday and Tuesday. Teammate Orlando Arcia recorded two hits for the Brewers.

Padres 10, Mariners 7 (Game 1)

Wil Myers belted a three-run homer to cap a seven-run seventh inning to give host San Diego a stunning win over Seattle at Petco Park. The Padres’ big inning came after the Mariners had scored four runs in the top of the frame. Seattle reliever Taylor Williams (0-1) retired the first two Padres in the bottom of the seventh.

Manny Machado, who hit two home runs earlier in the game, brought the Padres to within two runs at 7-5 with a two-run single. A passed ball and a wild pitch from Williams allowed Fernando Tatis Jr. to score and Machado to move to third. Machado then scored the tying run on Eric Hosmer’s single.

After Jake Cronenworth greeted Dan Altavilla with a single, Myers with his eighth homer of the season. It was the Padres’ 13th come-from-behind win of the season.

Mariners 8, Padres 3 (Game 2)

Jose Marmolejos hit a grand slam and Shed Long Jr. added a solo shot as visiting Seattle scored six times in the first inning to bounce back from Game 1’s collapse and earn a split of the doubleheader.

Marmolejos, who hit a two-run homer in the first game, also made the key defensive play of the game at first base when he turned a bases-loaded grounder by Josh Naylor in the sixth into an inning-ending double play to preserve a 6-3 Seattle lead.

Machado hit a solo homer in the first inning — his fifth in five games and 11th on the season. Last week’s National League Player of the Week has 19 hits, including six homers, and 14 RBIs during a nine-game hitting streak.

Pirates 4, Cardinals 3 (Game 1, 8 innings)

Cole Tucker drove in a run and scored two more as visiting Pittsburgh defeated St. Louis in extra innings during the opener of a doubleheader.

Tucker’s RBI single triggered a three-run rally in the eighth inning off losing pitcher John Gant (0-2).

Both starting pitchers worked six innings. Pirates starter Chad Kuhl allowed one run on four hits and Kwang Hyun Kim allowed one unearned run on three hits for the Cardinals. Pirates reliever Chris Stratton (2-0) earned the victory and Richard Rodriguez earned his second save.

Pirates 2, Cardinals 0 (Game 2)

Cody Ponce scattered five hits over 5 2/3 innings as visiting Pittsburgh blanked St. Louis to complete a doubleheader sweep.

Ponce (1-1) won his first start of his season in his third career game. He appeared in relief twice earlier this season before building more arm strength at the Pirates’ alternate training site.

Cardinals starter Johan Oviedo (0-1) took the loss after allowing two runs on four hits in his five innings.

Dodgers 7, Giants 0 (Game 1)

Left-hander Clayton Kershaw won for the 24th time in his career against rival San Francisco and Mookie Betts recorded his 1,000th career hit as visiting Los Angeles opened a doubleheader with a shutout victory.

Kershaw (4-1) worked six innings, allowing two singles and two doubles. He struck out four and did not walk a batter in snapping the Giants’ seven-game winning streak. The win improved his lifetime record against the Giants to 24-13.

Los Angeles busted the game open with a four-run fourth, taking advantage of a leadoff walk from Giants starter Logan Webb (2-3), who went 3 2/3 innings, and was charged with five runs on four hits.

Dodgers 2, Giants 0 (Game 2)

Seven members of Los Angeles’ relief corps combined on a two-hit shutout victory over host San Francisco to complete a doubleheader sweep.

Joc Pederson homered, doubled and scored both of Los Angeles’ runs, while left-hander Caleb Ferguson became the first regular reliever to start a game for the Dodgers this season, helping L.A. create a new winning streak after having a four-game run end in Tuesday’s series opener.

The Dodgers went up 2-0, using Pederson’s homer, his fifth of the season, off Giants starter Kevin Gausman (1-2) to grab a lead in the second inning, before doubling the advantage on Will Smith’s double that scored Pederson in the fourth.

