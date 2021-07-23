MLB roundup: Red Sox stun Yankees in 10th inning



July 23, 2021

Hunter Renfroe drove in the winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning as the host Boston Red Sox rallied past the New York Yankees 5-4 on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series.

Enrique Hernandez tied the game at 3 on a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning. He finished with three RBIs as the Red Sox won their third straight. Alex Verdugo added three hits.

Gleyber Torres had two RBIs for the Yankees, whose four-game winning streak ended. New York was held to four hits while dropping to 2-8 against Boston this season.

Brett Gardner’s sacrifice fly off Matt Barnes (5-2) gave the Yankees a 4-3 lead in the top of the 10th. In the bottom of the inning, Rafael Devers started on second base and scored on consecutive wild pitches by Brooks Kriske (1-1). Kriske walked Xander Bogaerts, threw two more wild pitches, then got a strikeout before allowing Renfroe’s winning flyout.

Giants 5, Dodgers 3

LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a two-run single to cap a four-run ninth inning as San Francisco rallied to beat host Los Angeles.

It was the second consecutive game in which the Giants pulled off a ninth-inning rally against Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen; they scored three runs in the final frame Wednesday.

Trailing 3-1 in the ninth inning, the Giants loaded the bases against Jansen and scored on an infield single by Thairo Estrada, a walk to Darin Ruf and Wade’s single.

Athletics 4, Mariners 1

Sean Manaea struck out a career-high 13 batters as Oakland defeated host Seattle in the opener of a four-game series.

Manaea (7-6) went seven innings and allowed one run on three hits. The left-hander won for the first time in his past five decisions. Right-hander Lou Trivino pitched the ninth inning and recorded his 16th save of the season.

Seattle’s Tom Murphy hit a home run leading off the seventh inning. The only other hits the Mariners managed off Manaea were two-out singles by Ty France in the first and Kyle Seager in the sixth. Mariners right-hander Chris Flexen (9-4) gave up two runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Angels 3, Twins 2

Jack Mayfield hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning and Andrew Heaney tossed seven innings of two-run ball to lead Los Angeles over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Heaney (6-7), who had an 8.49 ERA over his previous five starts, held the Twins to four hits while walking two and striking out seven. He retired the final 11 batters he faced while making his longest start of the season.

Jose Iglesias doubled twice and scored a run and right fielder Adam Eaton singled, scored a run and also threw out a runner at second for Los Angeles. It marked just the third time this season that the Angels won a game scoring three runs or fewer.

Braves 7, Phillies 2

Dansby Swanson hit a grand slam, Orlando Arcia added a solo home run and Atlanta defeated host Philadelphia.

Ozzie Albies contributed three hits for the Braves. Freddie Freeman stayed hot with two hits and two walks in his 1,500th career game.

Jean Segura, Didi Gregorius and Ronald Torreyes led the Phillies with two hits apiece.

Rays 5, Indians 4 (10 innings)

Austin Meadows had an RBI single with one out in the 10th inning to lift visiting Tampa Bay to a victory over Cleveland.

Pete Fairbanks (3-3) picked up the win after tossing one scoreless inning for the Rays, who overcame a three-run deficit to record their 11th win in the past 14 games. Yandy Diaz highlighted his four-hit performance with a homer off James Karinchak.

Franmil Reyes belted a three-run homer for Cleveland, which has lost all four games against Tampa Bay this season.

Padres 3, Marlins 2

Blake Snell pitched six-plus strong innings and No. 8 hitter Jurickson Profar drove in two runs on a groundout and a blooper, leading San Diego to a win over host Miami.

Mark Melancon pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his major-league-leading 29th save. Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who leads the National League with 29 homers, went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. However, he also walked, stole his NL-leading 23rd base and scored a run.

Marlins third baseman Jon Berti left the game in the seventh inning after being hit in the back of the helmet by Padres reliever Austin Adams’ 85 mph slider. It was Adams’ 15th hit by pitch this season, the most in the majors.

Tigers 7, Rangers 5

Eric Haase hit a three-run home run and Victor Reyes drove in two runs as Detroit won to complete a four-game sweep of visiting Texas.

The Tigers have won seven in a row to start the second half. Detroit outscored Texas 29-8 in the four-game romp. Closer Gregory Soto took the ball for the third consecutive day and closed out the Rangers for his 11th save.

Tigers shortstop Zack Short, batting eighth, went deep for the second day in a row. Rangers third baseman Andy Ibanez went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs.

Cardinals 3, Cubs 2

Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson homered and Kwang Hyun Kim won his fifth straight start as St. Louis edged visiting Chicago in the finale of a four-game series.

Kim (6-5) allowed two runs on two hits while striking out seven over six innings. Alex Reyes worked around a two-out walk in the ninth for his 23rd save.

Jake Marisnick drove in two runs for the Cubs, who lost three of four in the series and have dropped 23 of their past 32 games.

–Field Level Media