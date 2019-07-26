MLB roundup: Red Sox pound Yankees, 19-3



Jul 25, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a three run home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Bogaerts crushed a three-run home run as part of a seven-run first inning, and the Boston Red Sox never looked back, routing the visiting New York Yankees 19-3 Thursday in the opener of a four-game series.

Bogaerts later added a solo shot and had four hits, and Rafael Devers and Sandy Leon also hit homers as the Red Sox set a single-game franchise record for scoring against the Yankees. Boston slugged 10 doubles among its 23 hits on its way to beating New York for just the second time in eight meetings this season.

Kyle Higashioka homered for the Yankees.

The storied rivals continued a trend of battering each other when they play. They’ve combined to score 85 runs in their past four meetings, with Boston reaching eight runs in each of those contests — the first time it has accomplished that feat in four straight against New York since 1912.

Cardinals 6, Pirates 3

Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run for the fourth straight game, one of three for long balls for St. Louis, which completed a four-game series sweep at Pittsburgh.

Kolten Wong and Dexter Fowler also homered for St. Louis, which has won 11 of its past 13 games. Starling Marte had an RBI double and scored a run for Pittsburgh, which has lost five consecutive and is 2-11 since the All-Star break.

St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas (7-10) pitched six innings, allowing three runs and five hits, with one walk and five strikeouts. Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove (7-9) went five innings, giving up six runs (five earned), and seven hits, including all three homers, with two strikeouts and one walk.

Rockies 8, Nationals 7

Ian Desmond belted a homer to lead off the ninth, and fellow former National Daniel Murphy plated the go-ahead run later in the inning as Colorado rallied for a victory at Washington.

Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson each hit a two-run homer for Colorado, which recorded just its second win in 11 contests and spoiled Max Scherzer’s return by salvaging the finale of the four-game series.

Anthony Rendon connected for a three-run homer and Matt Adams added a solo shot for Washington. Scherzer, who had been sidelined due to an inflamed bursa sac in his back/shoulder, struggled in his first start since July 6, giving up three runs in a season-low-tying five innings.

Mets 4, Padres 0

Jacob deGrom tossed seven scoreless innings for the second straight start, striking out nine while leading host New York past San Diego.

The Mets, who scored all of their runs in the first inning, won two of the three games in the series. The Padres are 3-9 since the All-Star break.

The Mets still might have absorbed a loss in the ninth inning, when closer Edwin Diaz was struck on the foot by a line drive off the bat of the only batter he faced, Manny Machado. Diaz walked off the field under his own power, and Luis Avilan got the last three outs.

–Field Level Media