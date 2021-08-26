MLB roundup: Orioles top Angels, end 19-game skid



Aug 25, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Austin Hays (21) hits three run double against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

August 26, 2021

Ramon Urias and Kelvin Gutierrez each drew bases-loaded walks as part of a five-run eighth inning Wednesday, helping the host Baltimore Orioles snap a 19-game losing streak with a 10-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Austin Hayes added a pinch-hit, two-run double in the eighth as the Orioles recorded their first win since a 7-1 romp over the New York Yankees on Aug. 2.

DJ Stewart launched a two-run homer and Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander (three hits) also went deep for Baltimore.

Los Angeles’ Brandon Marsh hit his first major league homer to highlight a five-RBI performance. Jared Walsh also went deep for the Angels, who have lost four of their past five games.

Giants 3, Mets 2

Brandon Crawford hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning and San Francisco ran its record in August to 17-5 by holding on to edge host New York.

The Mets fell to 6-17 this month as they dropped seven games behind the idle Atlanta Braves in the NL East. New York starter Taijuan Walker (7-9), who carried a one-hitter into the seventh, was charged with three runs (two earned) and walked one while striking out three.

The Mets, who hit into five double plays, threatened against Jake McGee in bizarre fashion in the ninth, but he survived for his 29th save by getting Pete Alonso to pop out with bases loaded.

Rays 7, Phillies 4

Francisco Mejia snapped a tie game with a three-run home run to right field in the ninth inning as Tampa Bay defeated host Philadelphia.

Brandon Lowe also homered for the red-hot Rays, who swept this two-game series and have won eight of nine. Wander Franco ripped three hits while Joey Wendle, Yandy Diaz and Mejia each had two hits for the Rays.

Bryce Harper homered, singled and drove in two runs, and Rhys Hoskins also hit a home run for the Phillies.

Marlins 4, Nationals 3 (10 innings)

Jorge Alfaro hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning as host Miami snapped its eight-game losing streak by beating Washington.

Jesus Sanchez, who earned an assist with his strong throw to the plate in the top of the 10th inning, scored the winning run. Edward Cabrera, Miami’s 23-year-old right-hander who was making his major league debut, held Washington scoreless for six innings before running into trouble. His final line: 6 1/3 innings, four hits, three walks and three runs. He struck out two.

Josiah Gray, Washington’s own 23-year-old rookie right-hander, also got a no-decision. He allowed five hits, three walks and two runs in six innings, striking out seven.

Indians 7, Rangers 2

Oscar Mercado, Yu Chang, Austin Hedges and Franmil Reyes hit solo homers and Zach Plesac pitched into the sixth inning as Cleveland beat visiting Texas.

Mercado, Chang and Hedges each had two hits while Chang and Owen Miller drove in two runs apiece for Cleveland. The Indians evened the three-game set behind Plesac (8-4), who grinded out 5 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits and three walks but two runs, both on only Jason Martin’s homer in the sixth. Plesac struck out four.

Making his major league debut, Texas’ Jake Latz (0-1) yielded three runs on three homers in 4 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits while striking out four without a walk. The Rangers stranded nine runners and went 2-for-13 with men in scoring position.

Astros 6, Royals 5 (10 innings)

Jake Meyers drove in Alex Bregman with a grounder in the 10th inning to lift host Houston past Kansas City in the rubber game of their three-game series.

Joel Payamps (0-3) gave up a leadoff single to Kyle Tucker to start the 10th and put runners on the corners. Martin Maldonado and Yordan Alvarez homered, and Bregman returned after being sidelined since June 16 with a left quadriceps strain and went 2-for-5 with an RBI and run scored for Houston.

Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. allowed four runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking four. Kendall Graveman (5-0) pitched a scoreless 10th for the Astros. Whit Merrifield hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to give the Royals a 5-3 lead, and Salvador Perez also homered for Kansas City.

Blue Jays 3, White Sox 1

Alejandro Kirk singled home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, Robbie Ray matched his career best with 14 strikeouts, and Toronto defeated visiting Chicago.

Tim Mayza (4-1) pitched a perfect top of the eighth, and Jordan Romano worked around a single in the ninth to earn his 13th save. The Blue Jays have won two of the first three games of the four-game series.

Ray went seven innings, allowing one run on five hits and a walk. The left-hander also hit a batter. The White Sox’s Lucas Giolito worked six innings, giving up one run, five hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Cardinals 3, Tigers 2 (10 innings)

Paul Goldschmidt hit two home runs and Lars Nootbaar delivered the game-winning single as St. Louis edged visiting Detroit. The Cardinals earned a split in the two-game interleague series while winning for just the third time in their past eight games overall.

Goldschmidt put the Cardinals up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning with his homer over the left-field bullpen. He struck again in the third, poking a homer down the right field line to double the Cardinals’ lead to 2-0.

Nootbaar decided the game in the 10th inning with his two-out, bases-loaded single into right field after Miguel Cabrera hit a two-out double in the ninth and Harold Castro tied the game 2-2 with a single up the middle.

Cubs 5, Rockies 2 (Game 1)

Patrick Wisdom hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the fifth inning, and host Chicago defeated Colorado in the first game of a doubleheader.

David Bote and Austin Romine also homered for Chicago, which snapped a 13-game losing streak at Wrigley Field with a 6-4 win in Monday’s series opener. Codi Heuer (5-2) earned the victory in relief of starter Zach Davies. Adam Morgan recorded his first save since 2018.

C.J. Cron hit a second-inning home run for Colorado, which was held to three hits and lost its third straight following a five-game winning streak.

Rockies 13, Cubs 10 (Game 2, 10 innings)

Ryan McMahon hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the 10th inning as visiting Colorado earned a doubleheader split with Chicago.

Connor Joe hit a grand slam and Brendan Rodgers homered and drove in five runs for the Rockies.

The Rockies used eight relievers behind starter German Marquez, including Ben Bowden (3-2), who pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

Diamondbacks 5, Pirates 2

Pavin Smith and Carson Kelly homered as Arizona avoided a three-game series sweep by beating host Pittsburgh. David Peralta added three hits and two RBIs for the Diamondbacks, who had lost four of five.

Arizona starter Tyler Gilbert went five innings, allowing two runs and three hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Brett de Geus (3-2) threw a scoreless sixth, and Tyler Clippard pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Michael Chavis hit an RBI single for the Pirates, who fell to 0-11 in games when they had a chance to complete a series sweep this season.

Twins 9, Red Sox 6 (10 innings)

Josh Donaldson hit a tiebreaking, two-run blast in the 10th inning for the third of four Twins home runs to lead Minnesota past host Boston in the second of a three-game series.

With Jorge Polanco on second base to start the inning, Donaldson launched a 1-0 fastball from Red Sox reliever Hansel Robles (3-5) over the bullpens in right field for his 19th home run of the season to make it 6-4. Jake Cave added a three-run shot later in the inning.

Polanco had a two-run homer in the fourth for his third home run in as many games, and Miguel Sano added a tape-measure solo blast for Minnesota, which snapped its four-game losing streak.

Brewers 4, Reds 1

Brandon Woodruff threw six scoreless innings for his first victory in almost two months and Avisail Garcia doubled in a run and made two key defensive plays to lead host Milwaukee past Cincinnati.

Woodruff (8-7) allowed four hits while striking out 10 and walking none for his first victory in nine starts. It was the fourth time this season that he has struck out at least 10.

Brad Boxberger and Devin Williams each followed with a perfect inning. Jake Cousins allowed Nick Castellano’s 23rd homer in the ninth but struck out the other three batters he faced.

