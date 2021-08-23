MLB roundup: Miguel Cabrera blasts 500th career homer in Tigers’ win



August 23, 2021

Miguel Cabrera belted his 500th career home run and the visiting Detroit Tigers went on to record a 5-3 win in 11 innings over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon.

Detroit had two-out RBI doubles by Daz Cameron and Willi Castro in the 11th against Kirby Snead (0-1) to seize the rubber match of a three-game series.

Joe Jimenez struck out two in the bottom of the 11th inning to earn his first save.

The Tigers, who tied the game in the ninth on an error, claimed a 3-2 lead in the 10th on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Schoop against Brad Hand. Gregory Soto (6-3) then allowed Alejandro Kirk’s sacrifice fly that tied the game in the 10th, but he worked out of a bases-loaded jam.

Toronto left-hander Steven Matz allowed one run and five hits in six innings.

Brewers 7, Nationals 3

Kolten Wong homered, tripled and drove in three runs as host Milwaukee beat Washington in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Lorenzo Cain added a two-run home run for the Brewers, who have won 10 of their last 13 games. Former Nationals pitcher Hunter Strickland (2-1) struck out two batters in two-thirds of an inning for the victory. Josh Hader retired Juan Soto with two runners on in the ninth inning for his 26th save.

Lane Thomas had three of Washington’s nine hits. The losing pitcher, 31-year-old rookie Sean Nolin (0-2), gave up three runs on six hits over four innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Phillies 7, Padres 4

Rhys Hoskins homered twice in his return from the injured list and Kyle Gibson matched his season high by pitching eight innings as Philadelphia defeated host San Diego.

Odubel Herrera went 4-for-5 with a double, home run and three RBIs and J.T. Realmuto also went deep as the Phillies took two of three games in the weekend series. Gibson (9-5), acquired at the trade deadline from Texas, won for the first time in his past three starts.

San Diego pinch-hitter Austin Nola hit a three-run double with two outs in the ninth inning, but the Padres suffered their ninth loss in the past 11 games and dropped a game behind Cincinnati in the chase for the National League’s second and final wild-card playoff berth.

Mets 7, Dodgers 2

J.D. Davis hit a home run and drove in four runs, while Marcus Stroman pitched six solid innings, as New York avoided a season sweep at the hands of host Los Angeles.

Javier Baez had two doubles and scored two runs in his return from the injured list as the Mets won for just the second time in their past 10 games in a stretch played entirely against the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, the teams with the two best records in baseball. New York will complete the 13-game stretch with three games against the Giants this week.

Cody Bellinger had a two-run single for the Dodgers, whose nine-game winning streak came to an end. David Price (4-2) gave up three runs on three hits over four innings as Los Angeles lost for just the second time in their last 15 games.

Giants 2, Athletics 1

Donovan Solano’s first career pinch-hit home run, a two-run shot in the eighth inning, rallied San Francisco past host Oakland for a season-series win in the Bay Area rivalry.

Up 1-0, A.J. Puk (0-1) relieved Oakland’s Frankie Montas and retired the first two batters he faced in the eighth before walking Austin Slater on a full count, setting the stage for Solano’s sixth homer of the season.

Following LaMonte Wade Jr.’s pinch-hit homer on Saturday, the Giants are the first team in MLB history to hit go-ahead pinch-hit homers in the eighth inning or later in back-to-back games. Dominic Leone (3-2), who took over for Logan Webb in the seventh, picked up the victory, and Jake McGee earned his 28th save.

Indians 3, Angels 0

Cleveland grabbed an early lead and Cal Quantrill pitched seven scoreless innings as Cleveland beat Los Angeles in the Little League Classic at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa.

Cleveland, the home team, ended up sweeping the three-game, two-city series from the Angels. The Indians went 5-1 against Los Angeles this season. The Indians scored in the first inning against Los Angeles starter Jose Suarez on a two-run homer to left from Amed Rosario, scoring Myles Straw, who led off with a double to the wall in center. Rosario finished the day 3-for-4.

Suarez (5-7) gave up three runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts over four innings. Shohei Ohtani reached base three times on a single and two walks.

Braves 3, Orioles 1

In Baltimore, Jorge Soler began a three-run burst with his 18th homer and sparked visiting Atlanta to its ninth straight win.

The win completed a 9-0 road trip for Atlanta, which swept consecutive three-game sets against Washington, Miami and Baltimore. The Braves have won 16 of their last 18 games.

The loss extended Baltimore’s losing streak to 18 straight, the longest in the American League this season and the second-longest in club history. The Orioles lost 21 in a row to begin the 1988 season.

Rays 9, White Sox 0

Tampa Bay rookie Wander Franco doubled twice, scored three runs and extended his major-league-best on-base streak to 24 games as the Rays routed Chicago to earn a series win in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Franco went 2-for-5 and had an RBI, and Austin Meadows (3-for-4, double) drove in three runs for the Rays, who finish the season series 3-3 against Chicago.

Catcher Francisco Mejia (2-for-4) continued his stellar hitting with the bases loaded by lashing a three-run double in the sixth inning to put the home side up 6-0.

Reds 3, Marlins 1

Tyler Naquin homered twice and Vladimir Gutierrez tossed seven strong innings as Cincinnati completed a four-game sweep against visiting Miami. Gutierrez (9-4) allowed one run on three hits and struck out eight.

Mike Moustakas connected for the go-ahead homer off Sandy Alcantara (7-12) in the fifth inning. It was his fifth homer of the season and first since returning from the 60-day injured list.

Naquin, who has 18 homers on the season, was getting a chance in the leadoff spot as Jonathan India received a planned day off. He took advantage with his second two-homer performance of the season, with both coming as Cincinnati’s leadoff hitter.

Mariners 6, Astros 3

Kyle Seager bashed a three-run home run in the top of the 11th inning as Seattle averted a series sweep with a come-from-behind win over Houston.

Seager belted a 446-foot shot into the seats behind the home bullpen in right-center field off Astros reliever Ryne Stanek (1-3) to provide the Mariners some needed insurance. His 29th home run followed an RBI single from Ty France that gave the Mariners their first lead at 3-2.

Paul Sewald (8-3) enabled Seattle to survive the 10th by striking out the side after the Astros loaded the bases with no outs. He stranded pinch-runner Lance McCullers Jr., who represented the winning run, at third base with strikeouts of Carlos Correa, Jason Castro and Yuli Gurriel.

Royals 9, Cubs 1

Andrew Benintendi went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Hunter Dozier went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, and Kansas City completed a three-game sweep of host Chicago.

Carlos Santana (3-for-5, RBI) and Whit Merrifield (2-for-4, RBI) also shined for the Royals, who finished with 16 hits to five for the Cubs. The Royals have won six of their past seven games. Right-hander Carlos Hernandez (4-1) gave up one run on four hits in seven innings. He walked three and fanned eight.

Cubs right-hander Alec Mills (5-6) lost his second start in a row. He gave up seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits in four-plus innings. He walked none and struck out five. The Cubs set a franchise record with their 13th consecutive home loss.

Cardinals 3, Pirates 0

Adam Wainwright once again dominated Pittsburgh, when the 39-year-old right-hander continued his renaissance by allowing just two hits over eight scoreless innings as St. Louis avoided being swept by the visitors in the finale of a three-game series.

Wainwright (12-7) walked none and struck out nine while going at least eight scoreless innings for the major league-leading fourth time and lowering his ERA to 3.10. He has not finished with an ERA below 3.00 in a full season since 2014.

Pirates starter Steven Brault (0-2) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out one over four innings.

Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 4

Daulton Varsho homered, tripled and doubled, Christian Walker also went deep, and Arizona ended Colorado’s nine-game home winning streak and five-game streak overall.

David Peralta had two hits and Taylor Widener (2-1) allowed one run on one hit and walked five to win for the first time since April 4. He also singled.

Ryan McMahon had two hits for the Rockies. Starter Jon Gray (7-10) gave up five runs on six hits and struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings. He walked three.

