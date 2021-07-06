MLB roundup: Marlins end Dodgers’ winning streak



Jul 5, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro (38) tosses the bat away after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports Jul 5, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro (38) tosses the bat away after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

July 6, 2021

Jorge Alfaro slugged a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning as the host Miami Marlins beat the Dodgers 5-4 on Monday, snapping Los Angeles’ nine-game win streak.

David Hess (1-0) earned the win in his Marlins and 2021 major league debut, though he blew a lead in the top of the ninth. He pitched one scoreless inning. Rookie Anthony Bender tossed a scoreless ninth, earning his first career save.

Marlins rookie Trevor Rogers, named to the All-Star Game on Sunday, pitched five innings and left with a 4-2 lead.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler also picked up a five-inning no-decision, his shortest appearance of his season. He yielded four runs (three earned) on five hits.

Cardinals 5, Giants 3

Kwang Hyun Kim threw seven shutout innings as St. Louis won at San Francisco.

Kim (3-5) allowed just three hits and two walks while completing seven innings for the first time this season, matching his career high. He struck out two.

Giants starting pitcher Kevin Gausman validated his selection to the National League All-Star team by holding the Cardinals hitless for the first 6 1/3 innings. Gausman (8-3) struck out eight batters in seven innings while allowing two runs on three hits and two walks.

Rays 9, Indians 8

Tampa Bay’s Yandy Diaz chopped a walk-off fielder’s choice in the ninth inning as the Rays rallied for a win in St. Petersburg, Fla., handing Cleveland its season-worst seventh consecutive loss.

With the Rays trailing 8-7 in the ninth, rookie Wander Franco lined a single to left to score pinch runner Brett Phillips with no outs, tying the game against Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase (3-4).

After an intentional walk to Austin Meadows filled the bases, Diaz hit a high hopper that Cleveland second baseman Cesar Hernandez fielded. However, Hernandez’s throw home wasn’t close as Randy Arozarena crossed with the game-winning tally.

Phillies 13, Cubs 3

Odubel Herrera homered and drove in three runs as Philadelphia socked five home runs for an easy win at Chicago.

Rhys Hoskins homered, singled and knocked in three runs, and Alec Bohm, Andrew Knapp and Didi Gregorius also homered for the Phillies. Andrew McCutchen contributed two doubles, a single and an RBI, and Bryce Harper singled and walked twice.

Javier Baez homered, doubled and drove in two runs, and Jake Marisnick homered for the reeling Cubs, who have lost 10 in a row.

Reds 6, Royals 2

Eugenio Suarez’s three-run home run keyed a four-run seventh inning as Cincinnati defeated host Kansas City for its fifth straight win.

Vladimir Gutierrez (4-3) allowed two runs on five hits in six innings to earn the win. He walked two and struck out six.

Royals starter Mike Minor allowed only one run on two hits in his first six innings. However, Minor (6-7) allowed Nick Castellanos’ game-tying home run leading off the seventh and walked the next two batters before exiting. He wound up charged with four runs.

Mets 4, Brewers 2

Pete Alonso ripped the tiebreaking, two-run double during a seventh-inning flurry as New York beat Milwaukee and Brewers All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff.

It’s the Mets’ third win in four games. The Brewers have lost two straight following an 11-game winning streak that was the second-longest run in franchise history.

New York got just one hit in the first six innings against Woodruff (7-4). Francisco Lindor drew a five-pitch walk to open the seventh. Dominic Smith, who lofted the game-tying sacrifice fly in the fourth, followed in the seventh with a single, setting up Alonso for the key hit.

Twins 8, White Sox 5

Bailey Ober pitched five shutout innings to earn his first major league victory and Max Kepler homered twice to lead Minnesota over Chicago in Minneapolis.

Ober (1-1), making his seventh career start, allowed two hits, walked three and tied his career high with seven strikeouts.

Kepler was 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs. Nick Gordon had a two-run triple, Miguel Sano doubled twice and scored a run, and Luis Arraez also had two hits for Minnesota.

Tigers 7, Rangers 3

Zack Short belted a two-run homer during a five-run sixth inning and Detroit rolled to a victory in Arlington, Texas.

Wily Peralta (2-1) allowed three hits with no walks and six strikeouts over seven scoreless innings for the Tigers, who won their third in a row.

The Rangers avoided the shutout with two outs in the ninth when Joey Gallo blasted a two-run homer off Bryan Garcia and Jonah Heim followed with a home run.

Pirates 11, Braves 1

Ben Gamel homered twice and had a career-high six RBIs Monday to help Pittsburgh defeat visiting Atlanta.

Ke’Bryan Hayes also homered and John Nogowski added an RBI single for the Pirates, who have won two in a row following a six-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh starter Chase De Jong (1-3), who had lost his previous three starts, pitched five innings, giving up one run and four hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Red Sox 5, Angels 4

Home runs by Christian Arroyo and Rafael Devers and some key throws from the outfield helped lift Boston over the Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Devers hit his 21st homer of the season, singled twice and drove in three runs. Arroyo homered in his first at-bat after being activated from the injured list before the game.

Just as big as the offense were the outfield assists by Danny Santana and Enrique Hernandez. Santana threw out a runner at the plate in the fifth inning, and Hernandez nailed a runner at second in the sixth.

Nationals 7, Padres 5

Josh Bell hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and five Nationals relievers blanked the Padres over the final 5 2/3 innings as Washington won the opener of a four-game series at San Diego.

The Nationals took a 5-0 lead in the first two innings against Joe Musgrove, but the Padres tied it by scoring three times in the third inning and twice in the fourth against Jon Lester.

Bell’s homer to left with one out in the seventh off Tim Hill (5-4) was his 12th long ball of the season.

–Field Level Media