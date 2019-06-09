MLB roundup: Indians deny Sabathia 250th win



Roberto Perez homered in his fourth straight game and drove in three runs as the host Cleveland Indians denied CC Sabathia in his bid for his 250th career win with an 8-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday.

Rookie Oscar Mercado launched a two-run homer and Kevin Plawecki added a solo shot and a sacrifice fly for the Indians, who have belted 14 homers while winning four of their past five games.

The offense was more than enough for Adam Plutko (2-1), who overcame Didi Gregorius’ two-run homer in the first to allow just two runs on three hits in six innings. Oliver Perez permitted two runs on as many hits, but three other relievers combined to yield one hit over the final 2 2/3 scoreless innings to end the game.

Gleyber Torres had an RBI double and scored on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning for the Yankees, who have lost five of their past six games.

Phillies 4, Reds 1

Nick Pivetta pitched his first career complete game, J.T. Realmuto homered and Philadelphia beat visiting Cincinnati for its fourth straight win.

Coming off six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his previous outing, Pivetta allowed a run on six hits and no walks while striking out six. He had never previously gone beyond 7 1/3 innings.

Pivetta (4-1) allowed hits to the first two Reds batters and then didn’t allow another baserunner until Joey Votto’s leadoff single in the seventh inning.

Rays 9, Red Sox 2 (Game 1)

Ryan Yarbrough pitched a career-high 7 2/3 superb innings, and Travis d’Arnaud backed him with a three-run homer as visiting Tampa Bay once again stymied Boston’s bats in a win to kick off a day-night doubleheader.

Yarbrough (5-2) gave up the two runs (one earned) on four hits and struck out seven as the Rays won their fourth straight to tie the New York Yankees atop the American League East standings.

The Red Sox, who lost 5-1 Friday after entering the series outscoring opponents 31-13 over a four-game winning streak, were kept to one run until Jackie Bradley Jr. homered in the eighth. Star slugger J.D. Martinez was again sidelined by back spasms.

Red Sox 5, Rays 1

David Price matched his season high with 10 strikeouts over six innings as Boston beat visiting Tampa Bay to salvage a split of a day-night doubleheader.

Price (4-2) played stopper yet again after the Red Sox lost the first two of the four-game series. He gave up one run on five hits and walked two, recording seven of his strikeouts against the Nos. 3-5 hitters in the Rays lineup.

Tampa Bay had a four-game winning streak come to an end. As part of a bullpen game, Colin Poche (0-1) took the loss in his major league debut.

White Sox 2, Royals 0

Lucas Giolito outdueled Brad Keller, posting a career-high 11 strikeouts, as Chicago defeated host Kansas City.

Giolito didn’t give up his first hit until a lead-off single in the fourth by Alex Gordon. At one stretch, he got eight straight outs via the strikeout. He matched his career high of 10 strikeouts with two outs in the fifth inning. He broke it with his third strikeout of that inning.

The victory for Chicago set up a rubber game for the series on Sunday, a contest that hasn’t gone well for the Royals. They are 0-5 in rubber games in 2019 and 0-13 in rubber games dating back to May 30, 2018.

Brewers 5, Pirates 3

Ryan Braun produced a tiebreaking single in the fourth inning, and Milwaukee continued its success over visiting Pittsburgh.

The Brewers moved to a season-high nine games over .500, won for the eighth time in 12 games and improved to 5-1 against the Pirates on a day in which they stranded 13 and went 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Braun, who hit a three-run homer in Friday’s 10-4 win, snapped a 3-3 tie when he lined a single to center field off Michael Feliz (2-2) to score Lorenzo Cain. Mike Moustakas homered, Orlando Arcia had an RBI double and Cain produced a run-scoring single for the Brewers.

Orioles 4, Astros 1

Andrew Cashner worked six solid innings, Anthony Santander produced a sparkling defensive play, and Trey Mancini scored the go-ahead run on an error in the eighth inning as Baltimore scratched out a victory over host Houston.

The Orioles will go for the series victory Sunday in the rubber match. Baltimore is 0-11-1 in its last 12 series, while the Astros are 9-0-1 over their last 10.

Left-hander Paul Fry (1-3) earned the win in relief for the Orioles. Miguel Castro notched his second save.

Braves 1, Marlins 0

Julio Teheran pitched six scoreless innings, and rookie Austin Riley doubled and scored the game’s only run as Atlanta defeated host Miami.

Luke Jackson got four outs for his ninth save of the season, as the Braves have won 18 of their past 22 games against the Marlins, including the first two contests in this series.

For Teheran (4-4, 3.03 ERA), this was the third time this year he has pitched at least five scoreless innings. He allowed just two hits — one single and one double — walked one and struck out five. He got eight ground-ball outs and three flyouts.

Tigers 9, Twins 3

JaCoby Jones homered twice and drove in five runs, and Christin Stewart also homered to lead Detroit to victory over visiting Minnesota.

Jones finished 3-for-4 and also scored two runs while Miguel Cabrera, Gordon Beckham, Brandon Dixon and Harold Castro each added two hits for Detroit, which snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in its last 15 home games.

Nick Ramirez (2-0), the second of five Detroit pitchers, picked up the victory, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over three innings. He struck out three.

Diamondbacks 6, Blue Jays 0

Zack Greinke pitched six-plus innings, Alex Avila and Kevin Cron homered and visiting Arizona defeated Toronto.

Greinke (7-2) held the Blue Jays to four hits and two walks and had seven strikeouts. It was his first win since May 15, a span of three winless starts that included one loss.

The Diamondbacks have won the first two games of the three-game series — and have won three straight overall — and will go for the sweep Sunday afternoon.

Rangers 10, A’s 5 (Game 1)

Tim Federowicz hit a three-run homer one day after being acquired in a trade, helping Texas break open a close game en route to victory over Oakland in the first game of a doubleheader in Arlington, Texas.

Nomar Mazara drove in three runs, two with a homer, and Asdrubal Cabrera had a two-run single for the Rangers, who were beaten 5-3 by the A’s in the opener of the four-game series on Friday night.

Jeffrey Springs (4-1) was credited with the win after pitching three innings of one-run relief.

