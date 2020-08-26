MLB roundup: Giolito’s no-hitter keeps White Sox rolling

August 26, 2020

Right-hander Lucas Giolito pitched the 19th no-hitter in Chicago White Sox franchise history on Tuesday night, striking out 13 and walking one to boost Chicago to a 4-0 victory against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.

Giolito retired the final 18 Pirates he faced as the White Sox won for the eighth time in nine games and snapped Pittsburgh’s season-high three-game winning streak.

Chicago right fielder Adam Engel snagged a liner off the bat of Pirates shortstop Erik Gonzalez to end the game, as the White Sox recorded their first no-hitter since Philip Humber threw a perfect game in a 4-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on April 21, 2012.

Giolito (3-2) threw 74 of his 101 pitches for strikes. He walked Gonzalez on four pitches to lead off the fourth, but it proved to be the Pirates’ only baserunner. Tim Anderson and Eloy Jimenez had RBIs singles in a three-run second for Chicago, and catcher James McCann, Giolito’s batterymate, contributed a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Red Sox 9, Blue Jays 7

Rafael Devers hit a bases-loaded triple in a six-run sixth inning and Boston defeated host Toronto in the opener of a three-game series at Buffalo.

Xander Bogaerts added three hits and Mitch Moreland had two hits, two RBIs and two walks for the Red Sox, who overcame an early four-run deficit.

Phillips Valdez (1-0) allowed one hit and one walk in 1 2/3 innings for the win. Matt Barnes picked up his second save despite allowing the 11th homer this season by Teoscar Hernandez.

Phillies 8, Nationals 3

J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer to lift visiting Philadelphia past Washington. Jean Segura contributed three hits and two RBIs, and Roman Quinn had two hits and two steals for the Phillies, who won their second in a row following a five-game losing streak.

Andrew McCutchen knocked in two runs, scored twice and stole two bases. Phillies starter Jake Arrieta tossed five solid innings before an hour-long rain delay, giving up three hits and one run. Arrieta (2-3) threw only 54 pitches, 34 for strikes, while walking one and striking out one.

Adam Eaton homered and singled while Trea Turner also hit a home run for the Nationals, who dropped their second straight. Asdrubal Cabrera had two hits. Washington starter Erick Fedde (1-2) allowed seven hits and four runs in five innings. He fanned one and walked one.

Indians 4, Twins 2

Shane Bieber struck out 10 batters and Francisco Lindor belted a two-run homer in the sixth inning to lift host Cleveland to a victory over Minnesota.

Bieber (6-0), who has recorded double-digit strikeouts in five of his seven starts this season, allowed two runs on four hits in six innings to improve to 5-0 in 10 career appearances (nine starts) against Minnesota.

Indians relievers Oliver Perez and James Karinchak bridged the gap to Brad Hand, who retired the side in order in the ninth inning for his eighth save of the season.

Rays 4, Orioles 2

Tyler Glasnow struck out a career-high 13 batters over seven innings, and Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot hit consecutive homers as Tampa Bay bumped off visiting Baltimore.

Glasnow (1-1) turned in his best appearance through six starts this year, going a season-high seven innings and yielding two runs on five hits and one walk. Margot finished 2-for-3 with the homer, a walk and a stolen base, and Renfroe scored twice.

Baltimore starter Tommy Milone (1-4) worked 5 1/3 innings and gave up four hits. The left-hander allowed four runs, two earned, and walked one while striking out six. Renato Nunez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run as the Orioles lost for the first time in four meetings against their American League East rival in 2020.

Astros 6, Angels 3 (Game 1)

Josh Reddick and Jack Mayfield each had two-run singles in a five-run first inning and Cristian Javier was effective into the sixth inning as host Houston eased away from Los Angeles in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Astros looked like a team in a hurry to beat the Angels for the fourth time in five meetings this season when Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel strung together consecutive one-out singles for a 1-0 lead in the first against Angels starter Jose Suarez (0-2).

Mike Trout went 0-for-3 with a strikeout for the Angels, who lost a third straight game and fell for the seventh time in their past eight contests.

Angels 12, Astros 5 (Game 2)

Brian Goodwin keyed a four-run first inning with a bases-clearing single to right field and Los Angeles broke it open with four more runs in the seventh inning to salvage a split in a doubleheader with Houston and end a three-game skid.

Astros rookie right-hander Brandon Bielak (3-2) took the loss after giving up four runs on three hits and three walks while failing to get out of the first inning.

Felix Pena (2-0) helped the Angels out of a jam in the fifth to get the win. David Fletcher finished 3-for-5 and posted a multi-RBI game along with Goodwin (3) and Shohei Ohtani (2).

A’s 10, Rangers 3

Matt Olson and Marcus Semien each hit two-run homers, and Stephen Piscotty ripped a three-run double to help propel Oakland to a win in Arlington, Texas.

The A’s, whose 21 wins are the most in the American League, have won five of their past seven games. The loss was the ninth in 10 outings for the Rangers. Texas’ lone win in that stretch came on Monday in the opener of the current four-game series.

Sean Manaea (2-2) allowed three runs, one earned, on six hits in five innings to garner the victory. He struck out three and did not walk a batter in his 86-pitch outing. T.J. McFarland, Lou Trivino and Jordan Weems combined for four scoreless innings of relief for Oakland.

Royals 5, Cardinals 4

Ryan McBroom drove home two runs, including the game-winner, as visiting Kansas City rallied past St. Louis.

McBroom’s two-out RBI single in the eighth inning off losing pitcher John Gant (0-1) broke a 4-4 tie. Josh Staumont (1-1), the fifth Royals pitcher, earned the victory. Ryan O’Hearn went 3-for-4 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Royals.

Royals starter Matt Harvey lasted just 2 2/3 innings while allowing four runs on five hits and two walks. Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright worked seven innings and allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks.

Mariners 8, Padres 3

J.P Crawford and Austin Nola homered, leading Seattle to a win at San Diego, snapping the Padres’ seven-game winning streak. The Mariners won their fourth straight game and earned their fifth victory in six games.

Seattle scored twice in each of the first two innings against Padres starter Chris Paddack for a 4-0 lead, then added four more after San Diego had pulled within one run.

Mariners starter Marco Gonzales (3-2) allowed three runs on nine hits and no walks with five strikeouts over five innings. Paddack (2-3) yielded six runs on eight hits in five-plus innings.

Tigers 7, Cubs 1

Jonathan Schoop blasted a grand slam to cap a five-run sixth and four pitchers held visiting Chicago scoreless until the ninth in Detroit’s win.

Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull (3-2) pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out five. Miguel Cabrera had two hits, a run scored and an RBI for Detroit, while rookie Isaac Paredes reached base four times and scored a run. JaCoby Jones added a run scored and an RBI before departing in the eighth inning due to calf soreness.

Willson Contreras spoiled Detroit’s shutout bid with a solo homer off Buck Farmer. Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood (2-2), making his first start since being activated off the injured list, lasted just 1 1/3 innings. He was charged with two runs on three hits while walking five batters.

Brewers 3, Reds 2

Brandon Woodruff pitched out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fifth inning, and Milwaukee did all its scoring in the fourth to hand visiting Cincinnati a fourth straight loss.

All five of the game’s runs were scored in the fourth inning on a night when the teams combined for 25 strikeouts. Milwaukee prevailed to take the first two of the four-game set and win back-to-back home contests for the first time in 2020.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, was held to two or fewer runs for a fourth consecutive contest while dropping to 2-6 on their 10-game road trip.

Marlins 4, Mets 0 (Game 1)

Daniel Castano pitched 4 2/3 effective innings, falling an out shy of qualifying for his first career win, and visiting Miami beat New York in the seven-inning opener of a doubleheader.

Brian Anderson doubled twice off Mets right-hander Rick Porcello (1-4) and scored two runs for the Marlins, who are 6-10 since getting off to a 7-1 start.

The Marlins went ahead before a 65-minute rain delay. Castano allowed six hits in the second longest of his four career outings and he struck out one, walked three and held the Mets hitless in five at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Marlins 3, Mets 0 (Game 2)

Brian Anderson hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the fourth inning, Jon Berti stole three bases in the sixth, and Miami completed a doubleheader sweep at New York.

Anderson broke a scoreless tie with his double off reliever Jared Hughes (0-1) to plate Berti and Corey Dickerson. Berti stole home in the sixth to make it 3-0, after also stealing second and third base. Berti also became the first player to steal second, third and home in an inning since the Seattle Mariners’ Mallex Smith did it on May 27, 2019, against the Texas Rangers.

Three Miami pitchers combined on a four-hitter while four New York pitchers teamed up for a two-hitter. Josh A. Smith (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings, and Nick Vincent tossed a scoreless seventh and got his second save for the Marlins.

Yankees at Braves, ppd.

New York’s scheduled contest at Atlanta was postponed due to inclement weather. The contest was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

–Field Level Media