MLB roundup: Dodgers halt Padres’ eight-game win streak

September 16, 2020

Tony Gonsolin allowed a run on four hits over a career-high seven innings and Justin Turner had three hits, a RBI and a run in his return from the injured list Tuesday night as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers scored a 3-1 win over San Diego to end the Padres’ eight-game winning streak.

Edwin Rios also hit a solo homer for the Dodgers, who regained a 2 1/2-game lead over the Padres in the race for the National League West title.

Gonsolin (1-1) didn’t issue a walk while striking out two. He retired the last eight Padres he faced and 14 of the final 15. Kenley Jansen struck out Wil Myers and Jake Cronenworth with the bases loaded in the ninth to record his 11th save after loading the bases with one out on two singles and a walk.

Zach Davies (7-3) allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings as his personal five-start winning streak ended.

White Sox 6, Twins 2

Rookie Dane Dunning (2-0) pitched seven strong innings and Tim Anderson and James McCann both hit home runs as host Chicago defeated Minnesota to extend its lead in the American League Central.

Anderson and Jose Abreu both had three hits apiece for Chicago, which has won 22 of 27 to surge to the best record in the AL (32-16). The White Sox have won five straight and now sit three games up on the Twins in the AL Central.

Minnesota has lost the first two games of the four-game set after coming to Chicago with victories in 10 of its last 12. The Twins were limited to four hits. The first five batters in the lineup — Max Kepler, Josh Donaldson, Jorge Polanco, Nelson Cruz and Eddie Rosario — were a combined 1-for-16 with six strikeouts.

Rays 6, Nationals 1

Ryan Yarbrough worked in relief for his first victory this year and Tampa Bay secured its third straight winning season with a win over Washington in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The American League East-leading Rays moved to 31-17, guaranteeing a winning record in the 60-game season. The last time Tampa Bay didn’t post a winning record was in 2017, when it finished 80-82.

In his second appearance since returning from the injured list, Yarbrough (1-3) tossed 5 2/3 innings and allowed one run on five hits with five strikeouts. The lefty worked out of a no-out, first-and-second jam in the fifth before yielding a run in the sixth. Nate Lowe homered for the third time in four games and went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a walk and his first career stolen base.

Yankees 20, Blue Jays 6

Luke Voit homered twice, including a three-run blast in a seven-run second inning, and host New York cruised to a rout of Toronto to move into second place in the American League East. The Yankees won their sixth straight game and posted their most lopsided win of the season.

Voit recorded his third multi-homer game of the season and second in the last four games. The first baseman moved into the major league lead with his 17th and 18th homers — the latter a solo blast in the sixth — and is two ahead of Nelson Cruz and Mike Trout in the AL. Voit also hit an RBI single.

Gary Sanchez, Aaron Hicks, DJ LeMahieu and Clint Frazier also homered for the Yankees. The Blue Jays got home runs from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Red Sox 2, Marlins 0

Tanner Houck, making his major league debut, pitched five scoreless innings and left fielder Yairo Munoz made a pair of stellar defensive plays as visiting Boston held on to defeat Miami.

In the first inning, Munoz threw out Corey Dickerson trying to stretch a leadoff single into a double. In the eighth, he robbed speedy rookie Jazz Chisholm of what might have been a leadoff extra-base hit, crashing into the left field wall to make the catch.

A sixth-inning double by Jackie Bradley Jr. snapped a scoreless tie and eventually made Houck (1-0) the winning pitcher in his debut. Bradley has at least one hit in 23 of his past 27 games. Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara (2-2) allowed five hits, two walks and one run in six innings while striking out five.

Rockies 3, A’s 1

Elias Diaz homered to back the first career complete game by Antonio Senzatela, and Colorado beat Oakland in Denver.

Senzatela (4-2) allowed one run on six hits and needed a season-high 109 pitches to go the distance.

Josh Fuentes had two hits and an RBI for the Rockies, who defeated Oakland for the third time in three meetings this season. The final game of the year between the teams is Wednesday afternoon. Ramon Laureano had two hits and Jake Lamb doubled, walked and scored a run for the A’s.

Astros 4, Rangers 1

Alex Bregman delivered a bloop two-run single with the bases loaded in the seventh inning and Houston squeezed past visiting Texas.

Bregman plated George Springer and Jose Altuve with a flare that dropped in fair territory down the third-base line. It marked the first hit for the Astros with runners in scoring position following an 0-for-6 start. Springer and Altuve worked walks against Rangers reliever Nick Goody (0-1) before Bregman delivered the key hit against Jonathan Hernandez.

The Astros improved to 13-2 over their past 15 home games and climbed back to .500 in the chase for second place in the AL West. Houston is 12-1 at home against Texas since the start of 2019. Texas fell to 4-18 on the road, the fewest road wins in the majors.

Reds 4, Pirates 1

Tucker Barnhart homered and Freddy Galvis added an RBI single Tuesday as Cincinnati continued to feast on visiting Pittsburgh with a 4-1 win

The Reds, who have won four straight games, have scored 16 runs and their pitchers have notched 24 strikeouts through the first three games — totaling 23 innings — of the four-game series. Michael Lorenzen (2-1), making his first start since 2018, gave up one run and four hits with six strikeouts and no walks over five innings.

The Pirates have lost seven in a row overall and dropped their seventh in a row on the road. Starter Joe Musgrove (0-5) took the loss after giving up four runs and six hits over five innings with eight strikeouts.

Brewers 18, Cardinals 3

Keston Hiura’s three-run homer highlighted a seven-run fourth inning and slumping Christian Yelich also went deep for one of his three hits during Milwaukee’s rout of visiting St. Louis. Daniel Vogelbach homered and drove in four runs, Ryan Braun also went deep, and Brett Anderson (3-3) allowed two runs over six innings.

The Brewers have won two of the first three in the five-game set against the second-place Cardinals. Milwaukee, which also scored six times in the fifth, totaled just seven runs while losing three of its previous five following a 19-0 win at Detroit on Sept. 9.

St. Louis’ Jack Flaherty (3-2) was charged with a career-high nine earned runs on eight hits over three innings. The right-hander yielded nine runs in his previous six starts combined prior to Tuesday. The Cardinals lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Diamondbacks 9, Angels 8

Kole Calhoun hit two home runs against his former team, and David Peralta added a game-winning blast in the eighth inning and Arizona opened a big early lead before squeezing out a victory over host Los Angeles. David Fletcher and Jared Walsh each had three hits at the top of the Angels’ order, with Walsh hitting his fifth home run in his past six games.

Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner went 5 1/3 innings in one of his worst outings ever, giving up a career-high-tying eight earned runs and a career-high 13 hits. With the score 8-8 in the eighth inning after the Angels overcame a seven-run deficit, Peralta hit a home run off Angels right-hander Matt Andriese (2-3). It was Peralta’s fourth of the season.

Arizona’s Keury Mella (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn his first career victory, and Stefan Crichton tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

Phillies 4, Mets 1

Didi Gregorius homered, singled and drove in two runs to lift host Philadelphia past New York as Adam Haseley added two RBIs for the Phillies, who snapped a three-game losing streak and moved back above .500 at 24-23.

Phillies starter Jake Arrieta tossed 5 1/3 innings and allowed eight hits and one run. Arrieta (4-4) was lifted after 97 pitches when he appeared to grab his right hamstring after hitting Andres Gimenez. Brandon Nimmo homered and singled while Jeff McNeil contributed three hits for the Mets, who dropped their third in a row. J.D. Davis added two hits.

The Mets managed 11 hits but went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Mets starter Rick Porcello gave up six hits and four runs in six innings. Porcello (1-5) struck out five and walked two.

Tigers 6, Royals 0

Miguel Cabrera and Willi Castro homered, and four Detroit pitchers combined on a shutout as the host Tigers snapped Kansas City’s six-game winning streak.

Cabrera reached base five times for Detroit and Castro had three hits and scored two runs. Jeimer Candelario also supplied three hits and scored twice, while Jorge Bonifacio drove in two runs. Niko Goodrum chipped in two hits while scoring and knocking in a run. Matthew Boyd (2-6) pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up two hits and walking four while striking out five.

Kansas City’s scheduled starter, Danny Duffy, was benched after missing the team flight. Replacement Jakob Junis (0-2) allowed five runs on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Braves 5, Orioles 1

Adam Duvall blasted his team-leading 15th home run, tying a team record in the process and helping Atlanta win over host Baltimore.

Duvall’s homer was his 10th in 15 games this month, matching Dale Murphy (1985) and Chipper Jones (1999) for the most by a player in Atlanta Braves history in September. Freddie Freeman had three hits, with RBI doubles in the third and ninth innings for the Braves, and reliever Darren O’Day (4-0) earned the win.

The Orioles had just four hits and didn’t score until the bottom of the ninth. Starter Thomas Eshelman (3-1) got the loss after giving up two runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Cubs 6, Indians 5

Pinch hitter Cameron Maybin was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, bringing home the winning run and giving Chicago a win over visiting Cleveland.

Maybin was the second consecutive Cubs batter to be drilled by Indians reliever Nick Wittgren, who also plunked Willson Contreras to load the bases. Kris Bryant trotted home for the game-winning run after Maybin was hit. Chicago has won three in a row and reliever Jeremy Jeffress (4-1) got the win despite giving up a two-run lead in the top of the ninth.

Cleveland lost its seventh in a row, and reliever Oliver Perez (1-1) took defeat loss after giving up the winning run after getting just one out in the ninth. Francisco Lindor had three hits, four RBIs and tied it 5-5 in the ninth with a two-run homer.

Giants-Mariners, ppd.

San Francisco’s two-game series at Seattle, scheduled to start Tuesday, was postponed due to poor air quality in the Pacific Northwest. The teams will make up the games Wednesday and Thursday in the Bay Area.

