MLB roundup: Chirinos delivers as Astros walk off O’s in 11



Jun 7, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos (28) is congratulated by second baseman Tony Kemp (18) after hitting a walkoff RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles during the eleventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

June 8, 2019

Robinson Chirinos delivered a walk-off double with two outs in the 11th inning, as the Houston Astros rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of this three-game series Friday at Minute Maid Park.

Chirinos drilled a 3-2 fastball from Branden Kline (1-3) into the left field corner, scoring Yuli Gurriel from first base to complete the comeback from an early three-run deficit. Josh Reddick and Tony Kemp socked home runs in the fifth inning for the Astros, with Kemp’s two-run shot tying the game at 3-3.

Left-hander Cionel Perez (1-0), recalled from Triple-A Round Rock earlier Friday, worked three perfect innings of relief for Houston. Starter Gerrit Cole, who leads the majors with 130 strikeouts, recorded a season-high 14 in throwing 113 pitches.

Orioles right-hander Gabriel Ynoa allowed three runs on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts in his third start of the season. Catcher Chance Sisco hit his first home run of the season for Baltimore.

Rays 5, Red Sox 1

Yonny Chirinos threw a career-high eight shutout innings, while Kevin Kiermaier homered and had four RBIs as Tampa Bay beat host Boston.

Chirinos (7-2) was perfect through the first five innings before escaping a bases-loaded jam in the sixth on his way to the win. He gave up two hits, walked two, struck out six and threw 101 pitches, another career high.

Ji-Man Choi drove in the other Rays run on a solo homer as Tampa Bay won its third straight while ending Boston’s winning streak at four games.

Indians 5, Yankees 2

Carlos Santana belted a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and Zach Plesac recorded his first major league win as host Cleveland beat New York.

Tyler Naquin launched a solo homer, and Jason Kipnis answered an 0-for-20 skid with an RBI single among his two hits and a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning for the Indians.

New York’s Domingo German (9-2), who was denied in his bid to become the majors’ first 10-game winner, allowed four runs on six hits in six innings. Aaron Hicks homered for the second time in as many days for the Yankees, who welcomed the return of Didi Gregorius following Tommy John surgery in October.

Rockies 5, Mets 1

Antonio Senzatela tossed six solid innings, and Daniel Murphy continued tormenting his former team by homering during an eventful eighth inning of Colorado’s win over host New York.

The Rockies have won two straight and 10 of 12. The Mets, who began on Friday a stretch of 28 consecutive games against teams that currently possess winning records, had their two-game winning streak snapped and have lost seven of 11.

Murphy homered deep into the upper deck in right in the eighth inning. Murphy, who played with the Mets from 2008 through 2015, finished 2-for-4 and is now batting .386 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs in 47 games against the Mets.

Padres 5, Nationals 4

Light-hitting Austin Hedges singled home Josh Naylor with two out in the bottom of the ninth to give host San Diego a win over Washington.

Washington had taken a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth when Brian Dozier doubled and scored on a wild pitch by Padres reliever Adam Warren.

Eric Hosmer tripled off Washington closer Sean Doolittle with one out in the bottom of the ninth and scored on a two-out single by the left-handed-hitting Naylor off the left-handed Doolittle. Naylor then stole his first base in the majors and raced home on the first walk-off hit of Hedges’ career. Naylor slid home on a head-first slide as the throw from left fielder Juan Soto was up the first-base line.

Giants 2, Dodgers 1

Kevin Pillar and Brandon Crawford drove in runs, and left-hander Drew Pomeranz delivered five scoreless innings as San Francisco beat visiting Los Angeles to become the first team to hand Clayton Kershaw a loss in nearly 11 months.

In what might have been one last chance to remain in the starting rotation, Pomeranz gave up just three hits with seven strikeouts and just one walk as he lowered his ERA to 7.16 for the season.

Kershaw (5-1) gave up two runs on six hits over seven innings in taking the loss for the first time since July 21 of last season. The Dodgers lost consecutive games for the first time since April 23-24 at Chicago against the Cubs. The Giants have defeated the Dodgers three times in their last four meetings.

Cubs 3, Cardinals 1

Cole Hamels allowed three hits over eight shutout innings, and Javier Baez hit a two-run homer to lead Chicago over visiting St. Louis.

Hamels (5-2) walked one and struck out 10, including the side in the eighth, to end a stretch of three winless starts. He has allowed only an unearned run and five hits over 15 innings in back-to-back starts against St. Louis while striking out 14.

Victor Caratini went 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI double, and Jason Heyward doubled and scored for Chicago, which won for the fourth time in five games.

Brewers 10, Pirates 4

Ryan Braun hit a three-run homer, Brandon Woodruff won his seventh straight decision and Milwaukee beat visiting Pittsburgh.

Braun hit his first homer since May 14 for his 10th homer of the season, making this the 12th season in which he has reached double-digits in homers — breaking a tie with Hall of Famer of Robin Yount for the most in team history.

Woodruff (8-1) allowed three runs on four hits in six innings. He matched a career high with 10 strikeouts to improve to 7-0 in his last 10 starts. The Brewers beat the Pirates for the fourth time in five meetings this season and scored at least 10 runs for the third time in those five games.

Twins 6, Tigers 3

Nelson Cruz hit the go-ahead homer, Mitch Garver homered and drove in three runs, and Minnesota topped host Detroit.

Cruz has 18 career homers against the Tigers. Garver hit his 10th homer, and C.J. Cron blasted his 14th this season for the Twins. Marwin Gonzalez added four hits and an RBI and Jorge Polanco extended his on-base streak to 22 games with two hits.

Detroit starter Matthew Boyd gave up three runs on nine hits in seven innings and struck out eight with no walks. Miguel Cabrera had three hits and scored a run, while Ronny Rodriguez contributed two hits and an RBI.

A’s 5, Rangers 3

Marcus Semien hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, his second of the game, to lift Oakland over Texas in the opener of a four-game series in Arlington, Texas.

Semien also matched his career high with four hits. He drove in four runs and scored three. Oakland left-hander Brett Anderson allowed three runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking one.

Rangers right-hander Lance Lynn limited the A’s to two runs and six hits over six innings, striking out eight and walking one. Delino DeShields had three hits, Elvis Andrus and Nomar Mazara had two hits apiece and Hunter Pence hit a solo home run for Texas.

Phillies 4, Reds 2

Jay Bruce homered and had two RBIs, J.T. Realmuto added two hits and host Philadelphia opened a three-game series with a win over Cincinnati.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin threw 6 1/3 innings and gave up four hits and two runs, one earned. Eflin (6-5) struck out six and walked four after missing his previous start with back tightness. Hector Neris tossed a scoreless ninth for his 13th save in 13 opportunities as the Phillies have won three in a row.

Joey Votto contributed a home run and had two hits for the Reds, who have dropped two straight.

Braves 7, Marlins 1

Mike Soroka pitched scoreless ball until the ninth inning, as Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna Jr. each homered to lead Atlanta over host Miami.

Soroka (7-1), a Rookie of the Year frontrunner, won his seventh straight decision and is 2-0 against the Marlins this year. Freeman has hit a homer in four of the six games Atlanta has played this month.

Jose Urena (4-7) took the loss, allowing a season-high 11 hits to go with one walk and six runs in three-plus innings. That snapped streaks of three straight wins and five straight quality starts and continued another trend: Urena is 2-8 in his career against the Braves.

Diamondbacks 8, Blue Jays 2

Kevin Cron hit a three-run shot for his first major league homer, Merrill Kelly pitched seven strong innings and visiting Arizona defeated Toronto.

David Peralta had three hits, including a solo homer and an RBI single, for the Diamondbacks, who have won two in a row. Catcher Carson Kelly added a solo blast for Arizona.

Teoscar Hernandez homered for the Blue Jays, who have lost two straight.

Mariners 6, Angels 2

Marco Gonzales earned his first victory since April 25 as Seattle defeated Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Domingo Santana hit two solo homers for Seattle, and Tom Murphy added a three-run shot. Kole Calhoun homered for the Angels.

Gonzales (6-6), who set a franchise record by winning five games by the end of April, allowed two runs on two hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Royals 6, White Sox 4

Kansas City snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory over visiting Chicago behind Adalberto Mondesi’s third straight hit.

Mondesi’s RBI single with two outs in the seventh drove in Whit Merrifield for the go-ahead run. The three straight hits followed an 0-for-11 stretch. Mondesi then scored on Jorge Soler’s RBI double.

Jake Diekman and Ian Kennedy each pitched a scoreless inning of relief to preserve the win, with Kennedy getting his fourth save.

