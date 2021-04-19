MLB roundup: BoSox score late to knock off ChiSox



Marwin Gonzalez led off what turned into a four-run eighth with a home run to lead the host Boston Red Sox to a 7-4 win over the Chicago White Sox Saturday at Fenway Park.

The win was Boston’s 10th in its past 11 games. After an 0-3 start, the Red Sox rattled off nine consecutive wins before losing to Minnesota on Thursday.

The White Sox, who led 2-0 after the top of the first, have lost three of their past four.

Boston starter Nick Pivetta threw 83 pitches in 3 2/3 innings of work, allowing two runs off four hits with three strikeouts. Chicago starter Dylan Cease, who was recalled off the COVID-19 list on Friday, went 4 2/3 innings and allowed two runs off six hits with six strikeouts.

Dodgers 2, Padres 0

Clayton Kershaw shut out San Diego on two hits over six innings and drew a bases-loaded walk to force home the game’s first run as visiting Los Angeles blanked the host Padres.

The Dodgers added an insurance run when Justin Turner led off the ninth with a solo homer against Emilio Pagan, the third baseman’s fifth homer of the season. The win was the Dodgers’ eighth straight and lifted them to a 13-2 start for only the second time in franchise history.

Yu Darvish (1-1) suffered the loss despite allowing one run — the Kershaw walk — on one hit, two walks and a hit batter with nine strikeouts in seven innings. He retired the Dodgers in order in six of the seven innings he worked.

Brewers 7, Pirates 1

Brett Anderson pitched seven sharp innings and host Milwaukee scored five times with two outs in the first inning en route to a victory over Pittsburgh.

Anderson (2-1) allowed an unearned run on six hits for the Brewers in the win, while effectively generating 13 ground-ball outs.

Jacob Stallings tallied an RBI for the Pirates, while starter Trevor Cahill (0-2) gave up six earned runs in just four innings.

Marlins 7, Giants 6 (10 innings)

Jorge Alfaro drilled a two-out, two-run, walk-off double in the 10th inning, leading Miami to a thrilling win over visiting San Francisco, giving the Marlins six wins in their past seven games, including the first two in this series.

Corey Dickerson had four hits for Miami, while four Marlins delivered a pair of hits each — Jesus Aguilar, Brian Anderson, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Alfaro. The Marlins sent the game to extra innings by scoring twice in the ninth off Giants closer Jake McGee, who entered the game with six saves and a 0.00 ERA.

Miami led 3-0 until the Giants posted a five-run seventh inning, sparked by a leadoff homer by Brandon Belt (2-for-5, two RBIs) and capped by pinch-hitter Austin Slater’s go-ahead, three-run homer. Brandon Crawford and Donovan Solano also had two hits apiece for the Giants.

Orioles 6, Rangers 1

Freddy Galvis went 4-for-4 with two doubles and sparked Baltimore’s late comeback to beat host Texas.

Galvis, Baltimore’s No. 9 hitter, recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game as the Orioles secured the first two games of the three-game series.

Texas squandered a quality start from rookie Dane Dunning, who tossed six shutout innings, striking out five with no walks and only five hits — all singles — in his first start this season where he pitched past the fifth inning.

Astros 1, Mariners 0

Houston’s Zack Greinke continued his mastery of the Seattle Mariners, pitching eight shutout innings as the visitors snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory.

Greinke (2-1) improved to 8-2 with a 2.09 ERA in 17 career appearances against Seattle, including 15 starts. The right-hander allowed just four hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out six.

Astros closer Ryan Pressly, a right-hander, retired the side in order in the ninth for his first save of the season.

Cubs 13, Braves 4

Willson Contreras and Kris Bryant each slugged two homers to help Chicago defeat visiting Atlanta.

Javier Baez and David Bote also hit homers as Chicago smacked six overall while notching its highest scoring game of the season. Bote and Bryant each had four RBIs.

Contreras hit a solo home run in the first inning to mark the first time in his career he has gone deep in three straight games. He followed that up with another solo shot in the third inning to give Chicago a 3-0 lead and account for his ninth career multi-home run game.

Rays 6, Yankees 3

Tyler Glasnow allowed one run in five innings, Manuel Margot hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fourth inning, and visiting Tampa Bay beat New York.

Glasnow (2-0) held the Yankees to two hits and won his seventh straight decision. His gritty outing helped the Rays improve to 14-3 in the past 17 regular-season meetings. Francisco Mejia and Joey Wendle also added homers.

D.J. LeMahieu hit an RBI single and Rougned Odor homered for the Yankees, who lost their fourth straight.

Nationals 6, Diamondbacks 2

Washington right-hander Erick Fedde matched his career high of nine strikeouts over five innings and Yan Gomes had three hits, including a home run, in a win over visiting Arizona.

Fedde (1-1) scattered five hits and allowed a walk. The lone run the right-hander allowed was Kole Calhoun’s first home run of the season in the third inning that tied the game at 1.

Five relievers limited Arizona to one hit over the last four innings.

Blue Jays 5, Royals 1 (Game 1)

Stephen Matz didn’t allow a hit for the first 5 1/3 innings as Toronto defeated host Kansas City in the first game of a doubleheader.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was 2-for-3 with a home run for Toronto.

Matz (3-0) walked Whit Merrifield leading off the first inning. But he got Andrew Benintendi to ground into a double play when the middle infielders shifted to cover second as Merrifield broke on the pitch. He retired the next 11 hitters before walking Jorge Soler in the fifth.

Royals 3, Blue Jays 2 (Game 2)

Salvador Perez hit a walk-off home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to help Kansas City defeat visiting Toronto in the nightcap of a doubleheader.

It was the Royals’ first walk-off win since 2019. Perez’s home run traveled 459 feet and landed in the fountains in left-center field. Greg Holland (2-1) pitched a scoreless top of the seventh to pick up the win.

Joel Payamps (0-1) gave up Perez’s home run to take the loss for the Blue Jays.

Athletics 7, Tigers 0

Left-hander Cole Irvin outdueled highly touted Casey Mize with six shutout innings as host Oakland recorded its second straight shutout and third straight win over Detroit.

Matt Olson, Aramis Garcia and Mark Canha all homered in the first two innings, getting the A’s on the way to their seventh straight win.

Robbie Grossman accounted for two of the Tigers’ four hits, both singles. For the second straight day, Detroit went without an extra-base hit.

Reds 3, Indians 2

Tyler Stephenson delivered a pinch-hit, RBI single in the 10th inning, and Cincinnati rallied to defeat Cleveland for its seventh straight home victory.

Tucker Barnhart homered for the Reds, while Sonny Gray tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits to go along with six strikeouts in his 2021 debut.

Andres Gimenez homered for the Indians in the loss.

Mets 4, Rockies 3 (Game 1)

Jacob deGrom struck out 14 in six strong innings, Pete Alonso homered, and visiting New York rallied to beat Colorado.

Michael Conforto had two hits for the Mets, who were playing for the first time since Wednesday due to back-to-back postponements.The right-handed deGrom (1-1) struck out nine in a row from the start of the second through the fourth and finished one shy of the major league record set by former Mets great Tom Seaver.

Raimel Tapia homered for the Rockies, who have lost seven straight.

Rockies 7, Mets 2 (Game 2)

German Marquez tossed a seven-inning complete game, Josh Fuentes homered and drove in four runs, and host Colorado beat New York in the nightcap of a doubleheader.

Marquez (1-1) gave the Rockies bullpen a breather with the complete game. He walked two and struck out six and threw 53 of his 87 pitches for strikes. Josh Fuentes homered and drove in four runs for the home team.

Jeff McNeil doubled in the only runs for the Mets.

Cardinals 9, Phillies 4

Yadier Molina went 3-for-5 with two homers and four RBIs as visiting St. Louis won to even its series with Philadelphia.

Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong also homered for the Cardinals, who led 9-3 after hitting back-to-back homers twice in the first four innings.

Tommy Edman reached on an infield single in the top of the fifth to extend his hitting streak to 12 games for St. Louis. Rhys Hoskins led the Phillies with three hits and three runs.

