MLB roundup: A’s halt Yankees’ 13-game winning streak

August 29, 2021

Frankie Montas pitched seven shutout innings for the second consecutive time Saturday afternoon, helping the host Oakland Athletics end their losing skid with a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees, who saw their 13-game winning streak come to a close.

Matt Chapman homered, Tony Kemp had two hits, including an RBI single, and a third Oakland run scored on a balk as the A’s snapped a six-game losing streak that had equaled the length of the one they had to open the season.

Aaron Judge had a double, a single and a ninth-inning home run for the Yankees, whose 13-game winning streak matched the fourth-longest in franchise history. They fell six victories short of the club record of 19 set in 1947.

All three A’s runs came off Yankees starter Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-2), who retired the first two Oakland batters in the second inning of a scoreless game before running into trouble.

Red Sox 5, Indians 3 (10 innings)

J.D. Martinez had three hits and blasted a three-run homer in the 10th inning as visiting Boston earned a victory over Cleveland.

Kyle Schwarber went 3-for-5 with a solo home run for Boston, which rallied for a 4-3 victory in Friday’s series opener and has won its last three games, as well as five of its last six. Garrett Whitlock (6-2) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for Boston to earn the victory.

Indians starter Cal Quantrill allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits over seven innings. He walked two and struck out six.

Royals 4, Mariners 2

Salvador Perez homered for the fourth consecutive game as Kansas City defeated host Seattle.

Perez hit grand slams in each of the first two games of the series, and although Saturday’s fifth-inning blast was just a two-run shot, it sent the Royals on their way to their third successive win over the Mariners. Whit Merrifield led off the game with his 10th homer of the season for the Royals.

Kansas City left-hander Daniel Lynch, who was 3-0 over his previous four starts, pitched well but fell victim to a high pitch count and didn’t qualify for the victory. Lynch threw 104 pitches in his 4 2/3 innings, and was charged with one run on seven hits.

Phillies 7, Diamondbacks 0

Odubel Herrera homered, doubled and scored two runs, Jean Segura homered while singling twice and scoring twice and host Philadelphia dominated Arizona.

Didi Gregorius added three doubles and two RBIs for the Phillies, who won their second in a row and moved one game above .500. Phillies starter Kyle Gibson (10-5) tossed six scoreless innings and allowed three hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

The Diamondbacks, who managed only four hits, dropped their second straight to the Phillies after winning the first four head-to-head meetings this season. Arizona starter Humberto Mejia scattered eight hits and four runs over six innings. Mejia (0-1) struck out three and walked one.

Marlins 6, Reds 1

Sandy Alcantara struck out a career-high 12 batters while rookie Jesus Sanchez hit a three-run homer as Miami earned a victory over visiting Cincinnati.

Alcantara (8-12) allowed one run on six hits with one walk over seven innings. He struck out 11 batters in his previous outing, also against the Reds. Sanchez’s fifth home run of the season was a 443-foot blast, while Jorge Alfaro went 2-for-4 with three RBIs as Miami banged out 12 hits.

Cincinnati’s Tyler Naquin had an RBI double to extend his hitting streak to 17 games, the longest active hit streak in the major leagues. Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez (9-5) took the loss while allowing five runs on seven hits over three innings.

Cubs 7, White Sox 0

Rafael Ortega hit a grand slam, Patrick Wisdom hit two home runs for the second consecutive day and the Cubs cruised to a victory over the host White Sox.

Robinson Chirinos also drove in a run for the Cubs, who evened the crosstown series at one win apiece heading into Sunday’s rubber match. The Cubs defeated the White Sox for the first time in five tries this season.

Jose Abreu went 1-for-3 with a double, which marked the only extra-base hit for the White Sox.

Giants 5, Braves 0

Right-hander Logan Webb pitched seven scoreless innings and helped himself at the plate and in the field to lead visiting San Francisco to a win over Atlanta.

Webb (8-3) allowed five hits, one walk and struck out six to win his seventh straight decision over 13 starts. It was his fourth scoreless start this season of at least six innings. Over his last 13 outings, the right-hander has a 1.47 ERA and the team is 12-1.

The losing pitcher was Huascar Ynoa (4-4), who pitched six innings and allowed two runs on three hits, three walks and three strikeouts.

Rays 4, Orioles 3

Randy Arozarena belted a two-run homer in the eighth inning to fuel visiting Tampa Bay to a comeback victory over Baltimore.

Joey Wendle had an RBI double and Yandy Diaz had two hits for the Rays, who have won six in a row overall and 11 straight against the Orioles this season. Tampa Bay has won 17 of 18 meetings with Baltimore heading into the season series finale on Sunday.

Jorge Mateo had an RBI single and joined Pedro Severino with two hits for the Orioles, who have lost the first two contests of this three-game series and 21 of their last 23 games overall.

Blue Jays 3, Tigers 2 (10 innings)

Corey Dickerson’s single brought in the go-ahead run and visiting Toronto edged Detroit in extra innings.

Dickerson had three hits and Alejandro Kirk supplied a solo homer. Bo Bichette contributed two hits and an RBI. Jordan Romano (6-1) pitched the last two innings to pick up the victory.

Jeimer Candelario and Eric Haase drove in the Detroit runs. Tigers starter Jose Urena, who was activated off the 10-day injured list this weekend, pitched three scoreless innings while allowing three hits. Kyle Funkhouser (6-2) took the loss.

Cardinals 13, Pirates 0

Edmundo Sosa tripled twice for five RBIs and veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright pitched seven three-hit innings as visiting St. Louis pounded Pittsburgh.

Dylan Carlson homered, Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and three RBIs and Tommy Edman added two RBIs for the Cardinals, who have won two straight.

Wainwright (13-7) was perfect through four innings. He walked one and struck out five. He also hit an RBI single. He is 4-0 with only one run allowed in 30 innings this season against the Pirates.

Astros 5, Rangers 2

Framber Valdez threw seven solid innings while Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa each homered, as visiting Houston extended its winning streak with a win over Texas at Arlington, Texas.

Valdez (9-4) allowed two runs on three hits, with one walk and seven strikeouts. Martin Maldonado had two RBIs. Alvarez, Kyle Tucker and Jake Meyers each recorded two hits for AL West-leading Houston, which won for the seventh time in nine games.

Rookie Adolis Garcia clubbed his 28th homer for one of his two hits. Kolby Allard (3-11) allowed all five runs and eight hits over six innings as Texas dropped its fourth in a row and 18th in 23 games overall. The Rangers have also lost five straight at home.

Twins 6, Brewers 4

Miguel Sano had two hits, scored two runs and drove in a pair to help lead Minnesota to a victory over visiting Milwaukee.

Jorge Polanco also had two hits and two runs scored and Josh Donaldson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for Minnesota, which improved to 4-1 this season against the National League Central Division-leading Brewers.

Caleb Thielbar (6-0) picked up the win with two scoreless innings of one-hit relief while Alex Colome picked up his ninth save.

Mets 5, Nationals 3

Pinch hitter Michael Conforto hit a go-ahead, three-run homer with one out in the seventh inning and New York snapped a seven-game home losing streak with a victory over Washington.

Conforto gave the Mets a 5-3 lead when he batted for reliever Trevor May and lifted a first-pitch, 94-mph sinker from Mason Thompson over the left-center field fence.

It was Conforto’s first career pinch-hit homer that gave New York a win on the night it retired the number of Jerry Koosman, the No. 2 starter behind Hall of Famer Tom Seaver on the 1969 World Series-winning team.

Angels 10, Padres 2

Jared Walsh drove in three runs on three hits Saturday night as host Los Angeles salvaged a split of their two-game interleague series against San Diego.

Brandon Marsh continued his hot hitting with another three-hit game for the Angels, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Manny Machado had a single and a double for the Padres, who failed to gain ground on the Cincinnati Reds in the National League wild-card race. San Diego remained two games behind with its ninth loss in 11 games.

Dodgers 5, Rockies 2

Will Smith hit a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning and Los Angeles pushed past visiting Colorado.

Chris Taylor hit a home run, Trea Turner had three hits and six Dodgers pitchers combined to give up just three hits as Los Angeles improved to 11-4 against its division rival. The Dodgers also improved to 17-3 overall since Aug. 7.

Despite losing starter Jon Gray to an injury in the third inning, three Rockies pitchers held down the Los Angeles offense until right-hander Daniel Bard entered in the eighth.

–Field Level Media

