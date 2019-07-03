MLB roundup: Angels win 1st game after Skaggs’ death



July 3, 2019

A day after teammate Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his team hotel room from undetermined causes, the Los Angeles Angels returned to the field Tuesday and earned a 9-4 win over the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

Los Angeles pitchers Andrew Heaney and Cam Bedrosian carried Skaggs’ jersey out before the game and hung it in the dugout. The Angels then sent rookie Jose Suarez to the mound against All-Star Mike Minor of the Rangers, and Texas built a 3-1 lead through four innings.

But the Angels tied the game with two runs in the fifth, then added four more in the sixth. Justin Bour delivered the big blow with a two-run single to make it 6-3 while picking up for All-Star second baseman Tommy La Stella in the middle of an at-bat.

La Stella had to be helped off the field after fouling a pitch from Jose Leclerc off his right knee area with the count full and the bases loaded with one out.

Mets 4, Yankees 2

Stuck in a 1-for-24 slump, Michael Conforto laced a tiebreaking, two-run double in the eighth inning to lead the New York Mets past the visiting New York Yankees.

Not only did the Yankees see their five-game winning streak halted, but their major-league-record 31-game homer streak also came to an end. The Mets can win the season series from the Yankees with a win Wednesday night, something they have done only three times vs. the Yankees.

With the Mets trailing 2-1, Pete Alonso led off the bottom of the eighth by reaching on a throwing error by All-Star DJ LeMahieu. Davis followed with a game-tying double off Adam Ottavino (3-3). With one out, Robinson Cano was intentionally walked, and Wilson Ramos singled to load the bases. Conforto then hit Zach Britton’s first pitch to deep left to drive in the final two runs.

Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 6

Rafael Devers hit two home runs and had a season-best six RBIs in a four-hit game, David Price struck out seven in six innings, and Boston won the opener of a three-game series in Toronto.

Devers extended his hitting streak to six games, during which he is batting .556 (15-for-27), and had his fourth career multi-homer game. He has 14 home runs this season.

Price (6-2) allowed two runs, four hits and four walks in winning his fifth straight decision over his past nine starts. Toronto starter Trent Thornton (2-6) allowed seven runs, 11 hits and one walk in 2 2/3 innings. He had one strikeout.

Phillies 2, Braves 0

Aaron Nola produced his second consecutive scoreless start, firing eight shutout innings and extending his scores streak to 17 innings as Philadelphia won in Atlanta.

Nola (7-2) gave up four hits and three walks while striking out eight. He was lifted after throwing 117 pitches and earned his first victory since May 29. It was also just the second time the Braves were shut out this season.

Dallas Keuchel (1-2) had his best outing since signing with the Braves as a free agent last month (two runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts in seven innings), but he took his first career loss to the Phillies.

Pirates 5, Cubs 1

Adam Frazier went 4-for-4 with a three-run homer and three runs for his second straight monster night to once again help Pittsburgh top visiting Chicago.

Frazier picked up where he left off Monday, when he had four doubles among his five hits. Starling Marte was 2-for-4 with an RBI double on Tuesday for Pittsburgh, which has won the first two games of the four-game series by a combined 23-6. Chicago has lost three straight and eight of 12.

Both starters, Pittsburgh’s Joe Musgrove and Chicago’s Kyle Hendricks, had to come out after three innings because of a rain delay. Clay Holmes (1-0), the Pirates’ fourth pitcher, worked a scoreless sixth and seventh, including striking out the side in the sixth.

Reds 5, Brewers 4 (11 innings)

Yasiel Puig scored from third base in the 11th inning after Milwaukee right fielder Christian Yelich’s throw eluded first baseman Eric Thames, allowing host Cincinnati to walk off with a win.

Puig, who belted a solo homer in the seventh inning, muscled a two-out single up the middle in the 11th inning against Corbin Burnes (1-4) before Jose Iglesias slapped a single to right field. Yelich’s throw bounced past Thames, allowing Puig to aggressively bolt for home with the winning run. Raisel Iglesias (2-7) retired the side on six pitches in the 11th inning to secure the victory.

Former National League Most Valuable Player Ryan Braun sustained an apparent leg injury in the sixth inning after sliding into the wall in foul territory while making a catch. Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said postgame that Braun “just got a little banged up” and that he likely would be back in the lineup Wednesday.

Rays 6, Orioles 3

All-Star pitcher Charlie Morton struck out a season-high 12 in seven innings to improve to 9-2 and lower his ERA to 2.36 as Tampa Bay doubled-up Baltimore in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Brandon Lowe went 3-for-3 with a solo homer, two RBIs and a stolen base, and Avisail Garcia and Tommy Pham each drove in two runs for the Rays, who won their fourth straight game.

Acquired from the Cleveland Indians for cash on Monday, Asher Wojciechowski made his Orioles debut and became the 14th different starting pitcher for the club this season. Wojciechowski (0-1) gave up five hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out six.

Nationals 3, Marlins 2

Trea Turner hit an RBI double with two outs in the last of the ninth off Jose Quijada as host Washington overcame a blown lead in the eighth to down Miami.

Sean Doolittle (5-2) pitched a scoreless top of the ninth to get the win. Quijada fell to 0-2 as the Nationals won for the sixth time in seven games. Yan Gomes reached on an error by third baseman Neil Walker with one out in the ninth then scored from first one out later when Turner laced a full-count pitch into the gap in right-center.

Washington starter Patrick Corbin, pitching one day after the death of good friend and former teammate Tyler Skaggs, stayed in the game after a 76-minute rain delay in the third inning and allowed just one run in seven innings. Corbin wore No. 45 instead of his normal No. 46 to honor his late friend.

Astros 9, Rockies 8

Yuli Gurriel had two home runs among his three hits, and Jose Altuve went 4-for-5 as Houston rallied for a one-run win over Colorado in Denver. Gurriel drove in four runs, and George Springer added three hits and three runs for the Astros.

Houston starter Jose Urquidy allowed two runs and struck out four in 3 2/3 innings during his major league debut. Will Harris (3-1) got the win despite allowing one run in one inning, and Roberto Osuna pitched a scoreless ninth for his 18th save.

Houston trailed by three entering the seventh inning but rallied to take the lead. Springer, Altuve and Alex Bregman began the uprising with doubles off reliever Bryan Shaw to make it 8-7. Jake McGee (0-1) came on and got one out before Gurriel hit his second homer of the night to make it 9-8 in favor of Houston.

Indians 9, Royals 5

Jake Bauers had four hits and three RBIs, and he highlighted a five-run third inning with a two-run double as Cleveland won at Kansas City to improve to an AL-best 18-9 since the beginning of June.

Trevor Bauer (7-6) picked up the win, but it wasn’t easy. He gave up five runs on 11 hits in six-plus innings. He left with the bases loaded and no outs in the seventh, and two of those runners scored. Bauer struck out six and walked one.

Jakob Junis (4-8) lasted just 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on six hits. He walked two and struck out four. The Royals’ Jorge Soler hit a solo home run 451 feet into the second deck of the fountains in left center in the second inning, briefly tying the game at 1-1.

Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4

Cody Bellinger worked a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning as Los Angeles continued its string of walk-off victories with a ninth-inning comeback against Arizona.

The last time the Dodgers were at home, they got three consecutive game-ending home runs from rookies Matt Beaty, Alex Verdugo and Will Smith against the Colorado Rockies. Trailing by a run Tuesday with no one on base and down to their last strike, the Dodgers earned four consecutive walks against Greg Holland (1-1) to tie the game 4-4. Chris Taylor, who faced an 0-2 count, drew the first free pass, and Russell Martin, Verdugo and Beaty followed with walks.

T.J. McFarland entered for Holland after the walk to Beaty, and Bellinger drew the fifth consecutive walk, this one on a 3-2 pitch, ending the game. Yimi Garcia (1-2) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the victory.

Giants 10, Padres 4

Evan Longoria homered twice among his four hits and drove in five runs, and Donovan Solano opened the game with his first homer of the season San Francisco routed host San Diego for a second straight game.

A night after having nine extra-base hits, the Giants hit five doubles and three homers. Over the two games, the Giants scored 23 runs on 31 hits. They also scored in double figures for the third game in a row.

The beneficiary of Tuesday night’s assault was Giants starter Tyler Beede (2-3), who allowed one run on four hits over seven innings. Longoria and Kevin Pillar both finished 4-for-5 while Solano and Brandon Belt were both 3-for-6 in the Giants’ 17-hit attack.

Athletics 8, Twins 6

Chris Herrmann hit a grand slam in his season debut, and teammates Matt Olson and Mark Canha also went deep as Oakland topped visiting Minnesota.

Herrmann’s second career grand slam came off All-Star right-hander Jake Odorizzi (10-4), who was pulled from the game immediately following the fourth-inning blast due to a blister on his right middle finger. Manager Rocco Baldelli said postgame that Odorizzi would be placed on the injured list but likely would miss only one start.

A’s right-hander Daniel Mengden (3-1) got the win in his first career start against the Twins. He went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and eight hits. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

Mariners 5, Cardinals 4

Tim Beckham led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a pinch-hit home run, giving host Seattle the win over St. Louis as the Mariners ended a four-game losing streak.

Omar Narvaez added a two-run shot for Seattle, while Jose Martinez hit two solo home runs and Yairo Munoz added a two-run shot for the Cardinals, who dropped below .500 (41-42).

Beckham’s homer came on a 1-2 count against right-hander Giovanny Gallegos (1-1). Mariners right-hander Austin Adams (1-0) struck out all four batters he faced to earn his first major league victory. Lefty Roenis Elias pitched the ninth for his 11th save of the season.

Tigers at White Sox, ppd.

The scheduled game between the Chicago White Sox and the visiting Detroit Tigers was postponed due to rain and will be made up on Sept. 27 as part of a straight doubleheader.

