MLB reports record merchandise sales in London

July 3, 2019

Not only were the runs coming in bunches this past weekend at London in a two-game series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, so were the merchandise sales.

Major League Baseball announced Wednesday there were record merchandise sales for one day, and at a single venue, for the series between American League East rivals at London Stadium.

The league’s previous three-day record for merchandise sales came during the 2008 All-Star Game festivities at New York. MLB didn’t divulge the amount of sales.

Announced attendance was 118,718 for the two games, including a crowd of 59,659 that was the largest for a single MLB regular-season game since 2003. It was also the largest attendance for an MLB game on international soil.

MLB also said the London Series also generated 13.95 million in impressions on the league’s social media channels, while 70 percent of ticket sales were to residents of the United Kingdom. Another 20 percent of tickets went to Unites States residents and 10 percent went to residents of other countries.

Fans in attendance saw plenty of offense as the Yankees completed a two-game sweep with a 17-13 victory on Saturday and a 12-8 victory Sunday.

