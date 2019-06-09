MLB notebook: Yankees’ Stanton to rehab in minors



FILE PHOTO: May 11, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) looks on from the dugout against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

June 9, 2019

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will play in rehab games in the minors starting Monday or Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone said Saturday.

Stanton will need at least a week of games with Class-A Tampa and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before he is ready to join the Yankees, Boone said.

Stanton, 29, has played in only three games with New York this season, going 2-for-8 with seven walks. The four-time All-Star originally went on the 10-day injured list on April 1 with a left shoulder strain, but suffered a left calf strain during a rehab assignment.

Boone also said outfielder Aaron Judge could begin a rehab stint in two weeks. Judge, 27, has been sidelined since late April with a strained left oblique.

–The Yankees placed right-hander Masahiro Tanaka on the paternity leave list.

The 30-year-old right-hander is 3-5 with a 3.42 ERA in 13 starts this season. He will miss his normal turn in the rotation in Sunday’s series finale against Cleveland. Tanaka returned to New York from Cleveland on Thursday to be with his wife for the birth of their second child, according to the Daily News.

Left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace Tanaka on the 25-man roster. Cortes, 24, has appeared in four games in relief for the Yankees this season, allowing six runs and 13 hits with 13 strikeouts in 11 innings.

–The Pittsburgh Pirates activated outfielder Corey Dickerson and third baseman Jung Ho Kang from the 10-day injured list.

Dickerson has played in just four games this season due to a right shoulder injury. The 30-year-old was an All-Star for Tampa Bay in 2017 before being traded to the Pirates prior to the start of the 2018 season. Kang, 32, has been sidelined with a left side strain and is batting .133 with four homers and eight RBIs.

Pittsburgh also placed right-hander Rookie Davis (middle finger blister) on the 10-day IL, recalled righty Michael Feliz from Triple-A Indianapolis, optioned infielder Cole Tucker to Indianapolis and designated right-hander Nick Kingham for assignment.

–The Minnesota Twins sent slumping catcher Willians Astudillo to Triple-A Rochester.

Astudillo is 1-for-12 at the plate this month and is batting .250 for the season with two homers and 11 RBIs in 33 games. In addition to catching, the versatile 27-year-old has started games for the Twins this season at first base, third base and right field and as the designated hitter.

Astudillo batted .355 with three homers and 21 RBIs in 26 games with Minnesota in 2018. In a corresponding move, the Twins called up right-hander Ryan Eades from Rochester. The 2013 second-round pick is in line to make his major league debut during this weekend’s series against the Detroit Tigers.

–One day after returning from the 10-day injured list, Boston Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland went back on the shelf with a right quad strain.

Moreland, who had been out since May 25 with a low back strain, started Friday night’s 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay but was removed after six innings. Moreland, 33, still leads the Red Sox with 13 homers and a .543 slugging percentage. He is batting .225 with 34 RBIs in 47 games.

In a corresponding move, Boston recalled infielder Marco Hernandez from Triple-A Pawtucket. The Red Sox also added right-hander Josh Smith from Pawtucket as the 26th man on the roster for Saturday’s day-night doubleheader against the Rays.

–Field Level Media