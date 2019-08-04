MLB notebook: Yankees’ Encarnacion fractures wrist, placed on IL



August 4, 2019

New York Yankees slugger Edwin Encarnacion was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a fractured right wrist suffered in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the visiting Boston Red Sox.

Although initial X-rays were negative, a CT scan revealed the break, prompting Encarnacion to become the 24th Yankee to hit the injured list this season.

Encarnacion, 36, was struck in the wrist by a slider from Boston reliever Josh A. Smith in the eighth inning of New York’s 9-2 victory in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. He will be evaluated in seven to 10 days to determine a rehab timetable, according to MLB.com.

The first baseman/designated hitter went 3-for-4 in Saturday’s game and is hitting. 240 with 30 home runs and 76 RBIs this season for two teams. He is batting .238 with nine homers in 36 games since the Yankees acquired him from the Seattle Mariners on June 15.

— Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras suffered a right hamstring strain in the seventh inning and will undergo an MRI exam on Monday, manager Joe Maddon said.

Contreras, an All-Star starter in each of the past two seasons, grabbed the back of his right leg soon after running out of the box on a fly out to center. He was clearly upset as he met with a trainer and then headed to the dugout.

Victor Caratini took over behind the plate for the Cubs, who won 4-1. The 27-year-old Contreras is hitting .275 with 19 home runs and 57 RBIs in 87 games.

–The Cubs activated left-hander Cole Hamels ahead of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Hamels, who started Saturday, returns after missing five weeks because of a strained left oblique.

Hamels (6-3, 2.98 ERA) has been sidelined since walking off the field after throwing one warmup pitch before the second inning at the Cincinnati Reds on June 28.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Brad Brach was designated for assignment. Brach made 42 relief appearances this season, posting a 4-3 record with an ERA of 6.13.

–The Oakland Athletics made a series of roster moves, including reinstating outfielder Stephen Piscotty from the injured list and claiming catcher Dustin Garneau off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

The club optioned infielder Franklin Barreto to Triple-A Las Vegas, designated right-handed pitcher Ryan Dull for assignment and released right-handed pitcher Andrew Triggs.

Piscotty was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 30 because of a right knee sprain. He is hitting .242 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs in 76 games. The 28-year-old had career highs of 27 home runs and 88 RBIs last season, his first with the A’s.

–The Colorado Rockies placed All-Star outfielder David Dahl on the 10-day injured list with a high right ankle sprain, suffered Friday night against the San Francisco Giants.

Dahl was carted off the field in the top of the sixth inning after his right leg bent awkwardly as he tried to change direction to catch a line drive hit by Scooter Gennett, who was making his debut with the Giants. Dahl tried to plant his left foot to reach back for the ball, and while he made the catch, his right ankle buckled in the process.

The Colorado Rockies recalled outfielder Yonathan Daza from Triple-A Albuquerque in advance of Saturday’s home game against San Francisco. Daza, hitting .364 with Albuquerque, has one hit in 18 bats with the Rockies this season.

–The Minnesota Twins placed center fielder Byron Buxton and right-hander Michael Pineda on the 10-day injured list prior to the game with the visiting Kansas City Royals. Buxton has a left shoulder subluxation; Pineda has a right triceps strain.

Buxton, 25, is batting .262 with 30 doubles, 10 homers, 46 RBIs, 48 runs and 14 steals in 82 games this season. Pineda, 30, is 7-5 with a 4.15 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 21 starts. He gave up one run on seven hits in six innings in his last appearance Thursday at Miami.

The Twins also reinstated first baseman C.J. Cron from the 10-day injured list and recalled right-hander Zack Littell and outfielder Jake Cave from Triple-A Rochester. Left-hander Lewis Thorpe was optioned to Rochester to make room for Cron.

–Chicago White Sox right-hander Carson Fulmer strained his right hamstring running the bases in the 14th inning Friday night and landed on the 10-day injured list.

Fulmer, 25, ripped a ground ball to third base in his first career at-bat but injured his leg while hustling down the line. He threw two scoreless innings before the injury. He is 1-1 with a 5.30 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings this season, spanning 14 games (one start).

Chicago recalled right-hander Dylan Covey from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.

–The St. Louis Cardinals activated outfielder Marcell Ozuna from the 10-day injured list ahead of their game at Oakland.

Ozuna, 28, has been out since suffering multiple finger fractures on his right hand on June 28 in San Diego. He was hurt diving back into the bag after being picked off first base. The two-time All-Star is batting .259 with 20 homers and a team-high 62 RBIs in 78 games.

He went 4-for-9 with six RBIs in a three-game rehab assignment this week at Triple-A Memphis. In a corresponding move, the Cardinals placed outfielder Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day IL with a left wrist strain. The move is retroactive to Thursday.

–The Houston Astros swept the American League Player, Pitcher and Rookie of the Month awards for July, the first team to do so in either league since the Minnesota Twins in July 2006.

First baseman Yuli Gurriel was voted Player of the Month after batting .398 with 18 runs, seven doubles, 12 homers and 31 RBIs in 24 games. Right-hander Gerrit Cole took Pitcher of the Month honors after posting a 4-0 record with 51 strikeouts, nine walks and a 1.85 ERA in five starts.

First baseman Yordan Alvarez was named Rookie of the Month after batting .333 with 10 runs, seven doubles, five homers and 15 RBIs in 21 games.

