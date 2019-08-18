MLB notebook: Sale (elbow) may be out for season



FILE PHOTO: Aug 13, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (41) reacts in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Aug 13, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (41) reacts in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

August 18, 2019

The Boston Red Sox placed left-hander Chris Sale on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation on Saturday, and he could be finished for the season.

Among the doctors who will examine Sale’s medical tests is noted orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews.

Sale threw 6 2/3 innings and struck out 12 on Tuesday in a win against the Indians in Cleveland. Dombrowski told reporters that Sale reported being stiff in the following days and informed team doctors on Friday. He had medical tests on Saturday that will be evaluated on Monday, Dombrowski said.

On the season, he is 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA. He got off to an 0-5 start and there were worries early in the year about his velocity, when his fastball averaged 89.1 mph during an April game against Oakland, which was the lowest in a single game in his career.

–Toronto Blue Jays rookie standout Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam after leaving Saturday’s game against the Seattle Mariners with a left knee injury.

Guerrero, a third baseman, was injured in the second inning when he cut in front of shortstop Bo Bichette to glove a grounder and made an awkward throw to first. Seattle’s Aaron Nola beat the throw.

“He felt a little tweak in his knee so we took him out just in case,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters after the 4-3 loss to the Mariners. “So he’s going to get an MRI to make sure he’s fine. I’ll know more about it tomorrow.”

–Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Jake Arrieta will have season-ending surgery to remove a bone spur in his pitching elbow, The Athletic reported.

The surgery will happen later this month and the Phillies are hopeful Arrieta will be ready for spring training, per the report. The 33-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Arrieta is 8-8 with a 4.64 ERA in 24 starts this season, his second with the Phillies. He has a 5.76 ERA over his past 13 starts, allowing 84 hits and 25 walks in 65 2/3 innings.

–Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias accepted a 20-game suspension without pay related to his violation of Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy in May, commissioner Rob Manfred announced.

Urias must serve 15 games. MLB said the five games he missed while on administrative leave from May 14 to May 21 will count as part of the 20-game suspension. Urias agreed not to appeal the penalty, according to MLB.

Urias was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery on May 13 after an incident at a Los Angeles shopping mall. A witness told police that Urias shoved his companion, but her statement to police was that she fell as they argued. The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office announced in early June that no charges would be filed.

–Philadelphia Phillies right-hander David Robertson underwent Tommy John surgery and likely will miss the entire 2020 season, according to multiple reports.

Robertson reportedly underwent the procedure on Thursday, Phillies manager Gabe Kapler told reporters on Saturday. Robertson had indicated in July that the surgery was a possibility. The recovery period is estimated at 14 to 16 months.

The 34-year-old pitched just 6 2/3 innings over seven games this season, going 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA. He was signed to a two-year, $23 million deal in the offseason. Overall, Robertson has a career 53-33 record and 137 saves in 661 games, all relief appearances, with a 2.90 ERA in 12 seasons.

–The New York Yankees celebrated the Hall of Fame induction of Mariano Rivera on Saturday, welcoming the legendary closer back to the mound.

Rivera threw out the first pitch to his oldest son, Mariano Jr., before the Yankees faced the Cleveland Indians. Co-chairman Hal Steinbrenner also presented Rivera with a check for $250,000 to be put toward a learning center the Mariano Rivera Foundation is building in New Rochelle, N.Y.

His family and former Yankees manager Joe Torre were among those joining Rivera on the field, while longtime teammates Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte and Jorge Posada paid tribute via video.

–The Atlanta Braves placed center fielder Ender Inciarte on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain prior to Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Inciarte suffered the injury while running the bases during Friday’s 8-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Outfielder Adam Duvall was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to fill the roster opening.

–Field Level Media