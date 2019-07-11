MLB notebook: ‘Right deal’ could reportedly net Mets’ Syndergaard



FILE PHOTO: Jun 30, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) looks from the dugout in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

July 11, 2019

Right-hander Noah Syndergaard could be traded if the New York Mets are approached with the “right deal,” MLB Network reported.

Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler are reportedly available, but the Mets are not soliciting offers, according to the report.

Last week, MLB Network linked Wheeler to American League East rivals. The New York Yankees have scouted multiple right-handed starters, including Trevor Bauer of the Indians, and the Boston Red Sox are also said to be looking for starting pitchers.

Syndergaard, 6-4 this season with a 4.68 ERA in 17 starts, is under team control through the 2021 season and is earning only $6 million this season. He’s eligible for arbitration this offseason. The San Diego Padres, the Houston Astros and the Milwaukee Brewers have all inquired about Syndergaard, according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

–The Philadelphia Phillies will continue to use right-hander Jake Arrieta despite a bone spur in his right arm, manager Gabe Kapler said in a local radio interview, and the Phillies’ medical staff will continue to evaluate Arrieta.

He is currently scheduled to start Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals.

Arrieta last pitched on Saturday in a 6-5 loss to the New York Mets, giving up six runs (five earned) on 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings. He took the loss, sending his record to 8-7 with a 4.67 ERA.

–The Chicago White Sox have started installing extended protective netting at Guaranteed Rate Field, the team announced, and will have it ready for the season’s second half.

Crews began working Monday on the extension, which will run to each foul pole, something no other MLB stadium currently features. Most of the work was expected to be completed Wednesday, with the netting fully ready for next week’s Double Duty Classic, a high school baseball event held at the ballpark.

Chicago returns home from a post-All-Star break road trip on July 22 to play the Miami Marlins.

–The Los Angeles Dodgers activated shortstop Corey Seager from the 10-day injured list, clearing the way for him to return from a month-long absence.

Seager strained his left hamstring on June 11 and went on the IL two days later, though the severity of the injury was initially feared to be worse. He is expected to be in the lineup Friday when the Dodgers open the second half of the season at the Boston Red Sox.

According to the Orange County Register, center fielder A.J. Pollock is also expected to return from the IL for Friday’s game, having been out since April 28 due to right elbow surgery.

— The Red Sox released relief pitcher Tyler Thornburg a day after he refused a minor league assignment.

Thornburg, 30, had a 7.71 ERA in 16 appearances, spanning 18 2/3 innings, for Boston this season. He struggled in a rehab stint at Triple-A Pawtucket after a hip injury, with a 12.66 ERA in 11 games.

When the rehab assignment ended Monday, Boston needed to put him on the major league roster or have him accept a minor league assignment, which he had the right to refuse due to his service time in the majors. Thornburg is now a free agent, with the Red Sox owing him the balance of his $1.75 million salary for this season.

–Yankees All-Star second baseman DJ LeMahieu has the attention of oddsmakers with his stellar first-half performance, with the 30-year-old infielder second in updated American League MVP odds to the overwhelming favorite, Angels outfielder Mike Trout (1/3), according to sportsbetting.ag.

While bettors would need to invest $300 to win $100 on a Trout MVP win, LeMahieu is 5/1 ($100 bet wins $500).

LeMahieu hit .336 with 12 home runs and 63 RBIs in his first 81 games with the Yankees, batting in the middle of a thunderous lineup. Trout continues to raise the bar for Wins Above Replacement (WAR) and has already claimed a pair of MVP trophies, in 2014 and 2016. Trout is batting .301 with 28 home runs and 67 RBIs in 87 games this season.

