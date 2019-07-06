MLB notebook: Phils’ Herrera suspended for rest of season



May 11, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera (37) during batting practice before the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

July 6, 2019

Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera was suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season without pay for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. Herrera’s suspension will include the postseason should the Phillies qualify, and the ban is retroactive to June 24.

MLB said that Herrera agreed not to appeal the discipline, which is related to a May 27 incident in Atlantic City, N.J. The legal charges against Herrera were dismissed earlier this week.

Herrera also agreed to participate in a comprehensive evaluation and treatment program, according to MLB. The Phillies agreed with the discipline handed down to the 27-year-old outfielder.

Herrera was accused of domestic assault by his girlfriend, 20-year-old Melany Martinez-Angulo, at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino. Officers noted “visible signs of injury to her arms and neck that was sustained after being assaulted by her boyfriend.”

–Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy was named as a National League All-Star replacement, stepping in for Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon on the roster for Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

The American League also tabbed right-handers Shane Bieber (Cleveland Indians) and Liam Hendriks (Oakland Athletics) to the team, replacing Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Charlie Morton and Texas Rangers left-hander Mike Minor.

Morton (9-2, AL-best 2.36 ERA) and Minor (8-4, 2.54) are starting for their respective teams on Sunday, making them ineligible to pitch in the All-Star Game.

–Retiring New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia will be honored at the All-Star Game in Cleveland, the city where his career began in 2001.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Major League Baseball would recognize his contributions to baseball and his community service before the game.

The Indians selected Sabathia, who turns 39 this month, in the first round of the 1998 draft. He pitched in Cleveland for seven-plus years, winning 106 games and the 2007 AL Cy Young Award. Earlier this year, the veteran left-hander earned his 250th career win. He has a 251-157 (.615) career record.

–The Detroit Tigers extended the contract of Al Avila, the executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager who is overseeing the rebuilding of the organization.

The team announced a multiyear extension but did not reveal the length or financial terms of the deal. The Tigers promoted Avila to his position on Aug. 4, 2015. This is the 18th season with the Tigers and the 28th in professional baseball for Avila, who turns 61 next month.

The Tigers’ farm system was ranked in the bottom five three years ago and now is No. 8, FanGraphs reported. Detroit has four players among MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospects.

–The Arizona Diamondbacks placed outfielder David Peralta on the 10-day injured list due to AC joint inflammation in his right shoulder.

Peralta left Arizona’s Wednesday game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning after he experienced shoulder pain while hitting a fly ball. The 31-year-old has already spent time on the 10-day IL with a shoulder injury this season, from May 24-June 2.

A 2018 Silver Slugger winner, Peralta is hitting .289 with nine home runs and team-high 24 doubles in 73 games. In Peralta’s place, middle infielder Domingo Leyba was called up from Triple-A.

–Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock will be activated from the injured list after the All-Star break, manager Dave Roberts said.

Pollock underwent surgery in May to treat an infection in his right elbow. It was his third surgery on the elbow. The 31-year-old, who last played on April 28is on the injury list for the fifth time during his eight-year career.

An All-Star in 2015, Pollock is batting .223 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 28 games this season. It is his first campaign with the Dodgers after signing a four-year, $55 million deal as a free agent in the offseason.

–Prized Houston Astros pitching prospect Corbin Martin underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this week, general manager Jeff Luhnow told reporters.

The right-hander felt a pop in his elbow while pitching for Triple-A Round Rock on June 23. Martin underwent season-ending surgery on Wednesday and will likely miss most of the 2020 campaign. Martin is rated the club’s No. 4 prospect by MLB Pipeline. He was a second-round pick in 2017 by the Astros.

Martin, 23, went 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA in five starts for Houston earlier this season. He is 2-1 with a 3.13 ERA in nine appearances (eight starts) at Round Rock.

–Field Level Media