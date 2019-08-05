MLB notebook: Phillies demote 3B Franco to minors



Aug 3, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates with third baseman Maikel Franco (7) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

August 5, 2019

The Philadelphia Phillies demoted struggling third baseman Maikel Franco to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and activated infielder Brad Miller from the injured list on Sunday.

Franco, 26, in his sixth season with the Phillies, appeared in 102 games this season. He’s hitting .231 with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs.

Franco became expendable with the acquisition of outfielder Corey Dickerson and the pending return of outfielder Jay Bruce. Those moves will shift Scott Kingery to third base, and the Phillies chose to keep Miller for his ability to play around the field.

“With Mikey, he doesn’t play multiple positions,” Phillies manager Gabe Kapler told reporters. “He plays one position and he hasn’t really hit left-handed pitching well.”

–New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano left in the fourth inning with what the team called a left hamstring strain.

Cano hit what looked to be a double to right field but pulled up rounding first, was tagged out and retreated to the dugout. He did not come out for the bottom of the fourth in the series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 15-year veteran missed time earlier this year with a left quad injury.

–The New York Yankees placed outfielder Aaron Hicks on the 10-day injury list.

Hicks left Saturday’s game against the Boston Red Sox when he hurt his elbow while making a throw to the infield. He was diagnosed with a right flexor strain.

In a corresponding move, the Yankees activated left-hander J.A. Happ from the paternity list.

–The Chicago Cubs placed catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list one day after he suffered a right hamstring strain while running out a fly ball against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 27-year-old Contreras is hitting .275 with 19 home runs and 57 RBIs in 87 games. Contreras also missed time in mid-July with a foot injury.

His injury comes three days after the Cubs, who had been carrying three catchers on the roster, traded veteran Martin Maldonado to the Houston Astros in exchange for utility man Tony Kemp.

–Just days after acquiring right-hander Sam Dyson from the San Francisco Giants, the Minnesota Twins placed him on the 10-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis.

In two appearances with his new team, Dyson had given up six runs in 2/3 of an inning.

The right-handed Dyson was 4-1 with two saves and a 2.47 ERA in 49 appearances for the Giants this season.

–The St. Louis Cardinals activated third baseman Matt Carpenter from the 10-day injured list, and he went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts against the Oakland Athletics.

Carpenter, 33, is batting .215 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs this season. He had been out since July 16.

The Cardinals also recalled right-hander Ryan Helsley from Triple-A Memphis and optioned first baseman/outfielder Rangel Ravelo to the same club. Right-hander Mike Mayers was designated for assignment.