MLB notebook: Oberg replaces Davis as Rockies closer



FILE PHOTO: Jul 31, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Wade Davis (71) pitches in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Jul 31, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Wade Davis (71) pitches in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

August 3, 2019

Colorado Rockies reliever Wade Davis has been removed from his role as the team’s closer, manager Bud Black said Friday.

With Davis out, the closer role goes to right-hander Scott Oberg, a five-year big-league veteran who has compiled a 5-1 record with a sparkling 1.59 ERA this season, including a 1.63 ERA at Coors Field.

Davis, a 33-year-old right-hander, has 15 saves while struggling through most of the season. He has a 1-5 record with a 6.82 ERA in 36 appearances covering 31 2/3 innings, and he owns a particularly alarming 11.29 ERA at Coors Field.

In his last outing, Davis gave up five runs — including two home runs — in the ninth inning of a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

–Chicago Cubs veteran infielder-outfielder Ben Zobrist is officially back in the game after joining Class A South Bend for a monthlong rehab process. Zobrist, 38, who left the Cubs in May for personal reasons involving his family, expects to be back with the big-league club this season.

Zobrist was expected to be in the South Bend lineup Friday night as the designated hitter and continue playing through weekend before the Cubs reassess his situation.

The plan is for Zobrist to play for Triple-A Iowa before returning to the Cubs before Aug. 31, when players must be on the 25-man roster to be eligible for the postseason.

–The Boston Red Sox placed veteran left-handed starting pitcher David Price on the paternity leave list, announcing the move before their series opener against the Yankees in New York.

The club recalled infielder Marco Hernandez from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Price’s place on the 25-man roster.

Price has compiled a 7-4 record with a 3.86 ERA in 20 starts this season, earning his 150th career victory on July 7 at the Detroit Tigers. In 319 career appearances with the Tampa Bay Rays (2008-14), Detroit (2014-15), the Toronto Blue Jays (2015), and Boston (2016-19), his career record is 150-79 with a 3.28 ERA.

–The Yankees activated veteran outfielder Brett Gardner from the 10-day injured list.

His activation was one of a number of moves the Yankees made. They placed left-hander J.A. Happ on the paternity list, recalled lefty Stephen Tarpley from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and optioned infielder/outfielder Tyler Wade to Triple-A.

Gardner was placed on the injured list last week with left knee inflammation. On the season, the 35-year-old has played in 92 games and is batting .243 with 15 home runs and 41 RBIs.

–The Los Angeles Angels designated catcher Jonathan Lucroy for assignment.

Lucroy, 33, was reinstated from the injured list Wednesday after he was concussed and broke his nose in a collision with the Houston Astros’ Jake Marisnick on July 7.

Lucroy played one game since returning. He went 2-for-4 with a double on July 31 in a 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. The 10-year veteran is hitting .242 with seven home runs and a .681 OPS in 74 games.

— A day after returning to pitch in his first game in two years, Cleveland Indians right-hander Danny Salazar went back on the injured list with a strained right groin.

Salazar and left-handed reliever Tyler Olson went on the 10-day injured list after pitching in Cleveland’s 7-1 loss to the Houston Astros on Thursday. Olson has shingles, according to manager Terry Francona, and has been dealing with the illness for a few weeks.

Right-handers Phil Maton and Hunter Wood from Triple-A Columbus were recalled from Triple-A Columbus.