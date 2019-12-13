MLB notebook: Mets reportedly to sign RHP Porcello



December 13, 2019

The New York Mets signed right-hander Rick Porcello to a one-year, $10 million deal, multiple outlets reported.

The former American League Cy Young Award winner had multiyear offers but preferred to sign a one-year contract, according to ESPN.

Porcello, who turns 31 later this month, was 14-12 with a 5.52 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 32 starts with the Boston Red Sox last season.

He won the Cy Young with Boston in 2016 with a 22-4 record, 3.15 ERA and 189 strikeouts, walking just 32 batters in 33 starts. He also helped the Red Sox win a World Series championship in 2018. Overall, Porcello is 149-118 with a 4.36 ERA and 1,507 strikeouts in 343 games (339 starts).

–The New York Yankees are re-signing outfielder Brett Gardner to a one-year deal for a guaranteed $12.5 million, multiple outlets reported.

The deal includes a $2 million signing bonus and $8 million in salary for 2020. There is a $10 million club option for the 2021 season with a $2.5 million buyout if it is not exercised.

Gardner, 36, batted .251 and set career highs in home runs (28) and RBIs (74) in 141 games in 2019, his 12th season in the Bronx. Gardner won a World Series with New York in 2009 and earned an All-Star selection in 2015.

–Free-agent catcher Austin Romine reached a one-year, $4.1 million deal to join the Detroit Tigers, multiple outlets reported.

Romine, who has been the New York Yankees’ backup catcher each of the last four seasons, is a career .239 hitter with 25 home runs and 135 RBIs. He has played in parts of the last eight seasons, all with the Yankees.

The 31-year-old batted .281 for the Yankees in 2019 and has combined to hit 18 home runs with 77 RBIs over the past two seasons.

–The Boston Red Sox agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free-agent infielder Jose Peraza, according to multiple media reports.

MLB Network reported that the deal is worth close to $3 million, plus undisclosed incentive clauses.

Peraza, 25, is expected to fill a prominent utility role for the Red Sox, who appear poised to allow free agent Brock Holt to sign elsewhere after seven seasons with Boston. Peraza has played primarily shortstop and second base, but also has 41 career games of experience in left field and 21 in center.

–The Miami Marlins added to their bullpen as the club agreed to a one-year deal with right-hander Yimi Garcia, according to multiple reports. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 29-year-old, who was nontendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers, had a 3.61 ERA in 64 appearances in 2019, although he tied a Dodgers record for a reliever by giving up 15 home runs. He puts the ball in the strike zone, with just 30 walks over 159 2/3 career innings.

The move reunites Garcia with Marlins manager Don Mattingly, who was his skipper for 67 games over the 2014 and 2015 seasons with the Dodgers. Garcia had a combined 3.11 ERA in those campaigns.

–Major League Baseball will begin testing for opioids and cocaine this spring, while marijuana has been removed from the list of drugs of abuse.

Players who test positive will be assigned to a treatment plan, and only those who fail to cooperate with that prescribed plan will be subject to discipline. Those were the most significant changes to the drug prevention and treatment program announced by MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association.

Players and team personnel will also be required to attend drug education programs during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

