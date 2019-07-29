MLB notebook: Jays send Stroman to Mets



Jul 24, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (6) follows through on a pitch to the Cleveland Indians during the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

July 29, 2019

The Toronto Blue Jays traded right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman and cash to the New York Mets for minor league pitchers Anthony Kay, a left-hander, and righty Simeon Woods-Richardson, both teams announced via Twitter on Sunday.

Raised on Long Island, the 28-year-old Stroman has a 6-11 record and a 2.96 ERA in 21 starts this season. He was selected to his first All-Star team this year. In six seasons with the Blue Jays, Stroman is 47-45 with a 3.76 ERA in 789 2/3 innings.

By the time the trade deadline passes on Wednesday, Stroman could be the No. 2 pitcher in the Mets’ rotation behind Jacob deGrom. The Mets are fielding offers for starters Noah Syndergaard and Zach Wheeler.

–The Jays also traded infielder Eric Sogard to the Tampa Bay Rays for two players to be named later. Sogard is having the best year of his nine-year career, batting .300 with a career-high 10 homers and 30 RBIs in 73 games.

–The Rays made two other moves Sunday. First, they reportedly traded right-hander Ian Gibaut to the Texas Rangers for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Gibaut, 25, made his major league debut and only appearance to date on July 12 at Baltimore. He allowed two runs on one hit in two innings, striking out two and walking two batters.

The team also announced it sent right-hander Hunter Wood and infielder Christian Arroyo to Cleveland for outfield prospect Ruben Cardenas and international slot money, reportedly $250,000. Wood, 25, is 1-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 19 games (two starts) this season. Arroyo, 24, is a .215 career hitter with six home runs and 27 RBIs across 70 big-league games.

–Cleveland Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer apologized after his fifth-inning meltdown during his club’s 9-6 loss to the Kansas City Royals during which he launched a ball over the center field fence just as manager Terry Francona was on his way to the mound to remove him.

Bauer and Francona exchanged words on the mound shortly after the throw, with Francona appearing to sternly ask Bauer what was wrong with him. The two went down into a dugout tunnel to further talk about the situation and again discussed it after the contest.

“First and foremost, I owe a sincere apology to all my teammates, my coaching staff, the organization, and all of our fans for how I conducted myself today,” Bauer said. “It was unbecoming, it was childish, it was unprofessional. There is no place for it in the game. I’m happy it didn’t result in physical injury to anyone else.”

–The Yankees placed left-hander CC Sabathia on the 10-day injured list because of inflammation in his right knee. Sabathia, 39, is 5-6 with a 4.78 ERA this season, the final campaign of his 19-year career. He allowed five runs on nine hits (with two home runs) in 4 1/3 innings in Saturday’s 9-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

–The White Sox reinstated rookie outfielder Eloy Jimenez from the 10-day injured list prior to their finale against the visiting Minnesota Twins. Jimenez, 23, has been on the injured list since July 17 with a right ulnar nerve contusion suffered in the first inning on July 16 at Kansas City.

–Arizona Diamondbacks closer Greg Holland will move out of that role, at least for now, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters. The 33-year-old blew his third save in eight opportunities Friday night and is 17 for 22 in save chances this season.

–Seattle transferred right-hander Felix Hernandez to the 60-day injured list as he continues to recover from a shoulder strain. Hernandez, 33, was placed on the 10-day IL on May 12 and made a rehab start with Triple-A Tacoma on June 14.

–Mets All-Star Jeff McNeil avoided serious injury when he was hit in the shin by a pitch by Pittsburgh right-hander Chris Archer. Though he stayed in the game to run the bases and ultimately scored, McNeil was later removed from the game with what MLB.com reported is a bruise.

–The White Sox optioned right-handed pitcher Dylan Covey to Triple-A Charlotte following his outing against the Minnesota Twins. Covey, 27, dropped to 1-7 with a 6.99 ERA on the season.

