MLB notebook: Cardinals’ Hicks to have Tommy John surgery



FILE PHOTO: Jun 19, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks (49) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Jun 19, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks (49) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

June 26, 2019

The St. Louis Cardinals confirmed Tuesday that hard-throwing reliever Jordan Hicks will undergo Tommy John surgery on his injured right elbow.

Cardinals president John Mozeliak told reporters on Tuesday that the ligament-replacement procedure was necessary after an ulnar collateral ligament injury was revealed Monday.

Hicks, who routinely throws fastballs in excess of 100 mph, was removed from the Cardinals’ 4-2 victory against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday after striking out David Fletcher for the second out of the ninth inning.

According to ESPN, Hicks has thrown 211 pitches that registered at least 100 mph on the radar gun. It is over 100 more 100 mph pitches than the next closest pitcher. The Cardinals already announced that Hicks would be out for the remainder of the season.

–The Houston Astros activated George Springer from the injured list after he missed a month because of a strained left hamstring.

Springer was leading the American League in homers (17) and RBIs (43) on May 24, when he last played. The two-time All-Star is hitting .308 in 48 games.

Springer hit two home runs in three rehab appearances at Double-A Corpus Christi.

–The Boston Red Sox activated right-handed pitcher Steven Wright from the restricted list after he served an 80-game suspension without pay for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Boston transferred pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster. Pitcher Josh A. Smith was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to clear a spot on the 25-man roster.

Wright, 34, is likely to fill a role for the Red Sox as a multi-inning reliever. The knuckleballer appeared in 20 games last season with four starts, posting a 3-1 record and a 2.68 ERA in 53 2/3 innings.

–The Miami Marlins reinstated infielder Neil Walker from the injured list after the veteran missed the first 3 1/2 weeks of June with a right quadriceps strain.

To make room on the active roster, the Marlins optioned right-hander Jeff Brigham to Triple-A New Orleans.

Walker was batting .295 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 51 games before being injured on May 30. Primarily a second baseman throughout his 11-year career, Walker has played only at first base and designated hitter this season.

–The Washington Nationals will look to make a pair of recent minor league signings pay off as the team recalled right-hander Fernando Rodney and left-hander Jonny Venters to help in the major league bullpen.

Rodney, 42, who signed a minor league deal with the Nationals in early June, was 0-2 at Triple-A Fresno with a 4.50 ERA in nine outings. In 17 games with the Oakland A’s this season, Rodney was 0-2 with a 9.42 ERA. The 17-year major league veteran has 325 career saves while pitching for 10 teams.

Venters, who was signed to a minor league deal by Washington in late May, had a 1.29 ERA at Double-A Harrisburg in nine appearances. The 34-year old had a 17.36 ERA in nine appearances earlier this season with the Atlanta Braves.

–The Texas Rangers activated outfielder Joey Gallo from the 10-day injured list in time to start Tuesday night’s game in Detroit.

The Rangers had a spot open on the roster after optioning left-handed pitcher Kyle Bird to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

Gallo, 25, last played June 1 and came out of that game against Kansas City in the fifth inning while he was at the plate with a 3-2 count. He went on the injured list the following day due to a strained left oblique muscle.

–The New York Yankees reinstated veteran Kendrys Morales from the 10-day injured list and then designated him for assignment.

The Yankees acquired the first baseman/designated hitter from the Oakland A’s on May 14 in exchange for a player to be named or cash considerations. Oakland had designated him for assignment a day earlier.

Morales, 36, went on the injured list on June 13 because of a strained left calf. In his month with the Yankees, he appeared in 19 games and had just 11 hits in 62 at-bats (.177). He had one home run and five RBIs.

–New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen denied a report that he ordered manager Mickey Callaway to pull starting pitcher Jacob deGrom from the June 1 game against the Arizona Diamondbacks because of a hip cramp.

The New York Post reported on Monday that the first-year general manager reached Callaway through support staff to have deGrom removed from his start in Phoenix. The right-hander left after 6 2/3 innings and gave up one run on five hits, striking out seven and walking one.

DeGrom was irate at the time and after the game said he felt fine.

–Field Level Media