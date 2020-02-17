MLB notebook: Arenado reports, says he’s ‘ready to go’



FILE PHOTO: Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado stops a ground ball against the New York Yankees during their inter-league MLB baseball game in Denver, Colorado May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell FILE PHOTO: Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado stops a ground ball against the New York Yankees during their inter-league MLB baseball game in Denver, Colorado May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

February 17, 2020

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado reported to spring training on Sunday, ready to address a difficult offseason that left the All-Star feeling “disrespected” as trade rumors ran rampant.

Among the remarks he had for reporters at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Ariz., was a message for Rockies fans.

“I’m here, I’m ready to go. I’m going to go compete,” he said. “There’s nothing that has changed. I know a lot of things have been swirling around, but nothing’s changed with me. And I’m going to do the best I can. And I’m going to work hard and help this team win.”

While it was clear the 28-year-old wants to enter the 2020 season on solid footing with the fans, it undoubtedly will take time to repair his relationship with the team, particularly with general manager Jeff Bridich, who declined to discuss the third baseman as recently as last week.

–Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale provided an encouraging update on the status of his pitching elbow.

“I think I (threw) off the mound probably six or seven times this offseason,” said Sale, who missed the final six weeks of the 2019 season due to the injury.

“My body is feeling good. Started flipping some breaking balls and getting after it a little bit. I’m doing normal stuff that I was before and it felt good. We’ll just keep building from that.”

–Former Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Yu Darvish said the Houston Astros should not have the right to call themselves 2017 World Series champions.

Darvish, who was rocked by the Astros in Games 3 and 7 of that World Series, spoke with reporters Sunday at the Chicago Cubs’ spring training facility in Mesa, Ariz.

“It’s like the Olympics,” Darvish said, per ESPN. “When a player cheats, you can’t have a gold medal, right? But they still have a World Series title. It (feels) weird.”

–Former Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Tony Fernandez died on Saturday at age 57.

According to reports, Fernandez was dealing with kidney issues when he had a fatal stroke.

“The Toronto Blue Jays are deeply saddened by the passing of Tony Fernandez, one of our club’s most celebrated and respected players,” the Blue Jays said in a statement. “Enshrined forever in Blue Jays history on the Level of Excellence, Tony left an equally indelible mark in the hearts of a generation of Blue Jays fans during his 12 unforgettable seasons with the team. His impact on the baseball community in Toronto and across Canada is immeasurable. Our deepest condolences are with the Fernandez family during this time.”

–The New York Yankees signed former Colorado Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Bettis, 30, was 1-6 with one save and a 6.08 ERA in 39 appearances (three starts) with the Rockies before finishing the 2019 season on the injured list with a left hip impingement.

He is 31-31 with a 5.12 ERA and 431 strikeouts in 164 games (92 starts) since reaching the majors with Colorado in 2013. He was a 14-game winner in 2016.

–The Milwaukee Brewers signed left-hander Brent Suter to a two-year contract and avoided an arbitration hearing scheduled for Monday.

Multiple outlets reported the deal was for $2.5 million plus incentives for meeting certain innings-pitched thresholds.

Sidelined for more than a year after Tommy John surgery, Suter returned in September 2019 and posted a 4-0 record with a 0.49 ERA in nine relief appearances for the Brewers.

–Field Level Media