Mladenovic-Babos withdrawn from U.S. Open doubles after quarantine notice

September 5, 2020

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Top seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were withdrawn from the U.S. Open doubles competition on Saturday, hours before they were due on court after Mladenovic received a COVID-19 quarantine notice from public health officials, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said.

Mladenovic is one of 10 players who came in contact with France’s Benoit Paire, who was pulled out from the men’s field at the hardcourt major after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)