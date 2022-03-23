Mizuho plans to tie up with Google to serve clients better



March 23, 2022

TOKYO (Reuters) – Mizuho Financial Group Inc said on Wednesday that it plans to form a strategic alliance with Google to serve the Japanese firm’s clients more effectively.

Under the deal, the Japanese financial group said it aims to utilize Google’s know-how to analyze clients’ transaction data to improve its customer service quality. It also plans to offer other financial services using Google Cloud platform.

