Mixed martial arts: McGregor make fast work of Cerrone on UFC return

January 19, 2020

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (Reuters) – Former two-division champion Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon with a stunning knockout of Donald Cerrone in under a minute at UFC 246 on Saturday in his first fight since losing a lightweight title bout to Khabib Nurmagomedov 15 months ago.

The 31-year-old Irishman left ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone bloodied just seconds into the fight by ramming shoulders into his face before landing a head kick that stunned his opponent.

McGregor then pounded strikes into a downed Cerrone before referee Herb Dean called a halt to the action.

The victory was McGregor’s first since November 2016 at

Madison Square Garden when he beat Eddie Alvarez to win the lightweight title and become the organization’s first simultaneous two-weight champion.

