Mitsubishi Motors delays factory restart in China on coronavirus

February 14, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Mitsubishi Motors Corp <7211.T> is postponing the restart of its factory with Guangzhou Automobile Group in Hunan province until 27 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Japanese automaker said on Friday.

It had previous planned to resume operations as early as Feb. 17.

Mitsubishi has also delayed the restart of its engine plant with Shenyang Aerospace in Liaoning province and another with Dongan Automotive Engine Manufacturing in Heilongjiang province following Lunar New Year holidays.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; editing by Jason Neely)