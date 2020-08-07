Mitsubishi Motors Chairman Masuko resigns due to health reasons

August 7, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Mitsubishi Motors Corp <7211.T> on Friday said that Osamu Masuko would resign as chairman due to health reasons, and hand over the role to CEO Takao Kato on a temporary basis.

A veteran of the Mitsubishi conglomerate, Masuko joined the automaker in 2004, and became president in 2007. He oversaw the creation of the partnership between Mitsubishi and Nissan Motor Co <7201.T> in 2016, which saw Nissan take a controlling stake in the company.

The 71-year-old would stay on at Mitsubishi as a special advisor, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)