Missouri man arrested in human trafficking operation

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:30 PM PT — Friday, November 22, 2019

A Missouri man has been charged with child endangerment and drug possession after being apprehended in an ICE human trafficking operation. On Thursday, officials said 48-year-old Jeffrey Higgins was arrested after undercover authorities discovered his alleged victims at a hotel.

ICE human trafficking sting nabs 21, including man who held woman, child hostage, authorities say https://t.co/maahXwqugT (via @FoxNews) — ICE (@ICEgov) November 22, 2019

One victim told officers that Higgins had been holding her and her daughter hostage at their home. Higgins reportedly forced the mother into prostitution and kept her drugged. After he left the hotel with the woman’s child, he stopped for gas and was arrested by police.

“It is a crisis,” said anti-human trafficking advocate Denise Lester. “We need to work together to end demand for this and…be sensitive to individuals who are being trafficked.”

21 people were arrested overall in the sting operation, but Higgins is the only person expected in federal court. The investigation is still on going.