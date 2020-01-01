Trending

Mississippi prisons on lockdown after 5 inmates killed

FILE – In this July 21, 2010, photograph, employees leave the front gate of the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:32 AM PT — Saturday, January 4, 2020

Prisons across the state of Mississippi are on lockdown as officials investigate the killing of five inmates in the region. On Friday, a fifth inmate was killed in a Magnolia State correctional institution.

Officials said the victim was 36-year-old Denorris Howell, who was fatally stabbed in his cell by another inmate. The killing came after four others were killed in similar inmate attacks.

Authorities have come under fire from the victims’ families, who said they’re not being given enough information regarding the ongoing investigation.

“You got a person in there burnt. My little brother stabbed, beat up. They’re putting them in cells with the rivalry. How could you do that? He’s been in there two days stabbed.”

– Angel Taylor, sister of Mississippi inmate

On Saturday, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill spoke out against the prison conditions in Mississippi.

“The reports of conditions in these facilities this year cannot, and must not, be ignored,” she said.

Officials said they are taking their time releasing information to ensure all information is accurate before it is shared. So far, they said they believe many of the killings were gang related.

File – In this Sept. 17, 2018 file photo, Pelicia Hall, Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner. speaks before a meeting of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee Fiscal Year 2020 hearing in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE