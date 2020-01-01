Mississippi prisons on lockdown after 5 inmates killed

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:32 AM PT — Saturday, January 4, 2020

Prisons across the state of Mississippi are on lockdown as officials investigate the killing of five inmates in the region. On Friday, a fifth inmate was killed in a Magnolia State correctional institution.

Officials said the victim was 36-year-old Denorris Howell, who was fatally stabbed in his cell by another inmate. The killing came after four others were killed in similar inmate attacks.

Authorities have come under fire from the victims’ families, who said they’re not being given enough information regarding the ongoing investigation.

“You got a person in there burnt. My little brother stabbed, beat up. They’re putting them in cells with the rivalry. How could you do that? He’s been in there two days stabbed.”

– Angel Taylor, sister of Mississippi inmate

On Saturday, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill spoke out against the prison conditions in Mississippi.

“The reports of conditions in these facilities this year cannot, and must not, be ignored,” she said.

Officials said they are taking their time releasing information to ensure all information is accurate before it is shared. So far, they said they believe many of the killings were gang related.