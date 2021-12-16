Missionaries kidnapped in October by Haitian gang have been released: police



A sign reading "Bible Training Centre, Strive to receive praise from God" is seen at the Christian Aid Ministries compound after the abduction of a U.S.-based group of missionaries, in Titanyen, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol A sign reading "Bible Training Centre, Strive to receive praise from God" is seen at the Christian Aid Ministries compound after the abduction of a U.S.-based group of missionaries, in Titanyen, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol

December 16, 2021

(Reuters) – A group of Canadian and American missionaries who were kidnapped in October by a gang in Haiti have been released, police spokesman Garry Desrosiers told Reuters on Thursday.

The group of hostages, which originally numbered 17 people, traveled to the Caribbean nation on a trip organized by Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries and was abducted by a gang known as 400 Mawozo after visiting an orphanage.

Five of the hostages had already been released in recent weeks.

The leader of gang had said he was seeking $1 million per person in ransom.

Christian Aid Ministries did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Gessika Thomas in Cap-Haitien and Brian Ellsworth in Caracas)